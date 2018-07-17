Glenn Mitchell’s Tour of South Africa2018-07-17T21:39:16+00:00
SOUTH AFRICA with GLENN MITCHELL

– 3 nights in the exceptionally scenic city of Cape Town with a  hotel overlooking Table Mountain
– 2 nights at Camp Xakanaxa in the heart of the Moremi game reserve for the exclusive use of Alpha travel clients
– 2 nights Chobe Game Lodge
– 2 nights Victoria Falls with a restaurant in view of the spray of the majestic Falls
– 3 nights Tanda Tula Safari Camp in Timbavati Private Nature Reserve, also for the exclusive use of Alpha travel clients.
– From the diverse ecosystem in Okavango delta to Chobe national park and its dense concentration of Elephant and Hippo Populations to the rare white lions of Timbavati
– Guaranteed an incredible wildlife experience.
– Transfers throughout the 13 day tour
– Return economy airfares throughout with South African Airways.

An experience not to be missed!

