Vince Gareffa's Shepherds Pie
2018-07-17 20:44:57
Serves 6
My love of sheperd’s pie is always associated with January because its when I have the most left over cooked meat from Christmas celebrations but it’s one of my favourite winter dishes so I think it can be made all year round. Using leftover meat minced up and mixed with fresh ingredients to make a scrumptious tasting pie is also so good for the wallet. If you don’t have any left overs use fresh mince instead.
Write a review
Ingredients
- 1.2 kg minced Leftover meat of your choice
- ( lamb–beef–pork–chicken–turkey–ham)
- 150 gm onion fine diced
- 150 gm carrot fine diced
- 150 gm celery fine diced
- 150 gm tomato paste (preservative free)
- 50 ml worcestershire sauce
- 400 ml lamb/beef or chicken stock
- 50 ml extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)
- Freshly cracked black pepper to taste
- West Australian organic lake salt to taste
- Creamy Potato Mash
- 1 kg Royal Blue potato
- 50 gm butter
- 100 ml cream
Instructions
- First saute your onion in the oil till it’s a little coloured then add, stir and cook the carrot and celery till they are soft with the onion.
- Now add your minced meat and cook for five minutes or till cooked if using raw mince (well crushed with no lumps in the mince).
- Now add the tomato paste and cook for two minutes then add your stock and worcestershire sauce cooking till your mixture is not too wet and do test for salt and pepper then cool mixture for use later.
- Now make your potato mash by cutting your peeled potatoes in small diced pieces and boiling in salted water till soft then strain.
- Bring your cream and butter to a slow simmer then rice (or sieve into a fine paste) your hot potato into the cream and butter and mix really well. Then cool this mix.
- When ready to make your Shepherd's Pie or pies fill the bottom of your containers about 65 per cent full then pipe the potato on top and bake your pie or pies for about 40 – 50 minutes at 175 degrees till golden brown on top. Serve piping hot.
Notes
- Can be made and refrigerated then baked next day with a little liquid butter painted over the mash while baking.
Curtin Radio https://curtinfm.com.au/