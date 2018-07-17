Vince Gareffa's Shepherds Pie

2018-07-17 20:44:57

Serves 6

My love of sheperd’s pie is always associated with January because its when I have the most left over cooked meat from Christmas celebrations but it’s one of my favourite winter dishes so I think it can be made all year round. Using leftover meat minced up and mixed with fresh ingredients to make a scrumptious tasting pie is also so good for the wallet. If you don’t have any left overs use fresh mince instead.

