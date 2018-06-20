Lamb & Barley Soup
Enjoy a cold night a lot more with a great soup. Soup is medicinal and hugs you if you are lonely or sick - Get Better Soon. Make more than you need and freeze it for those nights when you don’t want to cook.
Ingredients
- 1 kg diced lamb shoulder, 2cm x 2cm dice
- 400gm thinly sliced onions
- 500gm carrot slices
- 500gm leek sliced (white and green)
- 3 litres stock (lamb, veal, beef or chicken)
- Small bunch of Italian parsley
- 3 x bay leaves
- 150gm pearl barley
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Organic lake salt and cracked black pepper
Instructions
- In a large pot with a little EVOO, brown the lamb cubes at a high heat till well coloured, then rest lamb in a bowl while you cook the onion, carrot, leek and bay leaf in the same dirty pot.
- Add a little more EVOO to help colour the vegetables.
- After 5 minutes return lamb to the pot adding the stock, pearl barley, parsley. Bring it all to the boil the lower to a simmer and cover with a lid.
- Simmer for at least two hours (Lamb must be tender before you stop simmering).
- Next remove bay leaves, any parsley stalks and any excess fat floating on top. Then add salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve in bowls with parmesan cheese, grated or shaved, on top and garnish with fresh parsley if you wish.
