Lamb & Barley Soup
Enjoy a cold night a lot more with a great soup. Soup is medicinal and hugs you if you are lonely or sick - Get Better Soon. Make more than you need and freeze it for those nights when you don’t want to cook.
Ingredients
  1. 1 kg diced lamb shoulder, 2cm x 2cm dice
  2. 400gm thinly sliced onions
  3. 500gm carrot slices
  4. 500gm leek sliced (white and green)
  5. 3 litres stock (lamb, veal, beef or chicken)
  6. Small bunch of Italian parsley
  7. 3 x bay leaves
  8. 150gm pearl barley
  9. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  10. Organic lake salt and cracked black pepper
Instructions
  1. In a large pot with a little EVOO, brown the lamb cubes at a high heat till well coloured, then rest lamb in a bowl while you cook the onion, carrot, leek and bay leaf in the same dirty pot.
  2. Add a little more EVOO to help colour the vegetables.
  3. After 5 minutes return lamb to the pot adding the stock, pearl barley, parsley. Bring it all to the boil the lower to a simmer and cover with a lid.
  4. Simmer for at least two hours (Lamb must be tender before you stop simmering).
  5. Next remove bay leaves, any parsley stalks and any excess fat floating on top. Then add salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Serve in bowls with parmesan cheese, grated or shaved, on top and garnish with fresh parsley if you wish.
