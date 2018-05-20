Is procrastination a problem for you or someone you know?

There aren’t many of us who haven’t sheepishly admitted to procrastinating over something – and having done so more than once. However does that make it a problem?

Procrastination is on the rise and can have a devastating effect on our lives threatening our confidence, employment, relationships, health and future success. 1 in 5 adults is a chronic procrastinator with many more suffering at problematic levels. Not only do you pay the price of procrastination, in addition, the unnecessary stress that results makes you more prone to health challenges such as catching colds and flus, suffering anxiety & depression, heart disease, poor digestion and disrupted sleep.

Uncover your unique procrastination pattern

TYPE: Gain an understanding of the different types of procrastination – It’s not one size fits all!

TRIGGERS: Identify what is most likely to trigger your procrastination

EXCUSES: Identify your excuse profile so that you can catch procrastination before it starts

AVOIDANCE: Determine what avoidance mechanisms you are most likely to use

Recovery & Success – Start stopping now!

Learn how to tackle the 5 procrastination variables

Come and join Curtin Radio’s very own psychologist, Tracey McGrath, at a seminar about how to start overcoming the pain of procrastination.

