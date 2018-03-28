Rump Steak filled with blue cheese, pear and rocket
2018-03-28 12:34:24
Now here is an easy recipe for all you carnivores that will turn a fabulously barbecued steak into something that could be found on a New York menu for for over $100 per serve.
Ingredients
- 1 piece of butterflied rump steak – midcut – 2cm with thick fat on the outside
- 125gm Blue Castello cheese
- 50gm Rocket
- 1 pear – cored and sliced
- 50ml West Australian extra virgin olive oil
- West Australian organic lake salt
- Freshly cracked black pepper
Instructions
- Ask your butcher to butterfly the piece of rump steak with the fat on the outside.
- Open the piece of steak and rub oil onto both sides.
- In a hot frypan seal the centre side of the butterflied steak for two minutes.
- While it's cooking, salt and pepper the other side.
- Now turn the steak over and cook the other side at a very hot sizzle for three minutes.
- Quickly crumble the blue cheese, some of the pear slices and a big handful of rocket onto the inside of the steak.
- Fold the steak to create a sandwich of meat around the filling and seal with a couple of toothpicks.
- Cook the outside of the steak for a minute and a half on each side to warm the filling with a lid on.
- Once both sides are done rest the meat off the heat, lid on for two-three minutes.
- Serve by cutting into fingers held together with toothpicks.
Notes
- Bon Appetito.
