Rump Steak filled with blue cheese, pear and rocket
Now here is an easy recipe for all you carnivores that will turn a fabulously barbecued steak into something that could be found on a New York menu for for over $100 per serve.
Ingredients
  1. 1 piece of butterflied rump steak – midcut – 2cm with thick fat on the outside
  2. 125gm Blue Castello cheese
  3. 50gm Rocket
  4. 1 pear – cored and sliced
  5. 50ml West Australian extra virgin olive oil
  6. West Australian organic lake salt
  7. Freshly cracked black pepper
Instructions
  1. Ask your butcher to butterfly the piece of rump steak with the fat on the outside.
  2. Open the piece of steak and rub oil onto both sides.
  3. In a hot frypan seal the centre side of the butterflied steak for two minutes.
  4. While it's cooking, salt and pepper the other side.
  5. Now turn the steak over and cook the other side at a very hot sizzle for three minutes.
  6. Quickly crumble the blue cheese, some of the pear slices and a big handful of rocket onto the inside of the steak.
  7. Fold the steak to create a sandwich of meat around the filling and seal with a couple of toothpicks.
  8. Cook the outside of the steak for a minute and a half on each side to warm the filling with a lid on.
  9. Once both sides are done rest the meat off the heat, lid on for two-three minutes.
  10. Serve by cutting into fingers held together with toothpicks.
Notes
  1. Bon Appetito.
