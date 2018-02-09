Cinema in Perth – February 8, 2018

FEATURED REVIEW:

WINCHESTER – (Opens Feb 22) Director: Michael and Peter Spierig (credited as The Spierig Brothers), Stars: Helen Mirren, Sarah Snook. Australia/USA, 99min, PG13

Winchester Mansion is known as the world’s most haunted house, just outside of San Francisco, this seven storey building is the stuff of legends and the setting for the thriller Winchester.

Based on the true story of Sarah Winchester and her endless renovations at the home, Winchester is a chilling film.

Sarah Winchester inherited the majority share of the Winchester Rifle Company upon her husband’s death. She resides in a house that she has been renovating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for twenty years – her erratic behaviour concerning the other board members of the Company and who have engaged a Dr to assess her mental stability to see if she is fit to remain in control of the company.

When Dr Eric Price meets Sarah, he finds her remarkably sane. Her renovations are to create an asylum for the vengeful ghosts of the victims of the Winchester rifle.

These ghosts are seeking their revenge on Sarah for their violent deaths and she must imprison them until they are calmed, however there is one soul who will not be settled.

I was genuinely surprised to see that this is an Australian film – it’s an American story with an English actress yet it took two Australian brothers to bring it to life. It was chiefly shot at Docklands in Melbourne and features a predominantly local cast including Bruce Spence (Stork).

Trivia: In 2015, the Winchester Mystery House began to offer overnight stays on the property with its 160 rooms.

RATING: 3.5 out of 5

COMING SOON:

LADY BIRD (Feb 15)– Advance screenings at Luna Feb 9). NOMINATED FOR FIVE OSCARS and already called “one of the defining coming-of-age films of its generation”. Debut director Greta Gerwig. Star Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalfe, Tracy Letts.

Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Ronan) is a seventeen year old desperate to get away and be somebody – she’s just not quite sure who, yet. She dreams of university on the east coast, mostly to spite her mother Marion (Metcalf) who prefers for her a less exotic local college. Lady Bird acts out, in “a masterful study of that period of life for teenagers when adulthood and freedom seems so close and yet so far”. With the very talented Ronan delivering the most accomplished performance of her career thus far, this is a confluence of fantastic women making heartfelt art.

BLACK PANTHER (Feb 15) Featuring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, with Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis. After the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, T’Challa returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But his mettle is tested by a formidable conflict that puts the entire world at risk.

FINDING YOUR FEET – (Opens Feb 22 – Preview Curtin Radio Event) Starring Imelda Staunton, Celia Imrie, Timothy Spall, Joanna Lumley and John Sessions and bristling with British charm, this feel-good film shows how it’s never too late to start again.

This film had its world premiere to a sell out crowd at the 2017 Cunard British Film Festival, where it received rapturous applause and rave reviews.

When ‘Lady’ Sandra Abbott (Imelda Staunton, Pride) finds out her husband of 40 years (Sessions) is having an affair with her best friend, she struggles to deal with the shame and seeks refuge with her estranged, older sister, Bif (Imrie), who lives on an inner-city council estate. The two are chalk-and-cheese. But different is just what Sandra needs, and she reluctantly lets Bif drag her along to her community dance class.

NOW SHOWING:

MOLLY’S GAME – Directed by Aaron Sorkin, (Oscar winning writer of The Social Network, Steve Jobs,Moneyball, and A Few Good Men), Starring Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Based on the true story of Molly Bloom (Chastain), an Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons.

Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey (Elba), who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe.

THE SHAPE OF WATER – Starring Sally Hawkins this is an other-worldly fable, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962 which unfolds with the discovery of a classified government project.

I, TONYA – Starring Australian actress Margot Robbie, in the story of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding and her takedown of rival Nancy Kerrigan.

SWEET COUNTRY – Directed by Warwick Thornton, Starring Sam Neill, Bryan Brown, Hamilton Morris, the outback story of the murder trial of an Aboriginal stockman.

THE PHANTOM THREAD – Starring Danie Day Lewis, the glamorous story of a 1950’s London couturier and his muse.

SWINGING SAFARI – a colourful satire of a typical Australian beachside neighborhood, in the height of a 1970s summer. Stars Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Asher Keddie.

THE POST – Director Steven Spielberg and starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, an explosive drama about the real-life events that led to the exposure by The Washington Post of the White House cover up that became known as The Pentagon Papers.

DARKEST HOUR – stars Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, and follows his early days as Prime Minister, as Hitler closes in on Britain during World War II.

THREE BIILLBOARDS OUTSIDE OF EBBING MISSOURI – Frances McDorman, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell. A grieving mother, bitter and desperate about the lack of suspects in the rape and murder of her teenage daughter, tries to provoke local law enforcement into action by renting advertising space that asks them why.

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

EVENT CINEMAS

Event Innaloo, Event Innaloo, Event Whitford and Greater Union Morley

Advance Screening Weekend – Lady Bird

Fri 9, Sat 10 & Sun 11 February

Normal Pricing

Event Innaloo

MEGA Ticket Advance Screening – Black Panther

Tues 13 February at 6:30pm

Price – $55 (includes Black Panther collectables)

Event Innaloo

In the House Screening – Raising Arizona

Fri 16 February at 7pm

Price – $13 | $11 Cinebuzz Members

PERTH FESTIVAL – LOTTERYWEST FILMS

Perth Festival’s spectacular season of Lotterywest films returns next week at UWA Somerville and ECU Joondalup Pines. Some of the best of the year’s films from around the world will screen over summer. Season two of their program begins next week.

UWA Somerville Monday-Sunday sees Gurrumul

ECU Joondalup Tuesday-Sunday is Thelma

ROOFTOP MOVIES

Rooftop Movies returns for its sixth summer season with a line-up of blockbusters, new releases plus some throw-back favourites.

This pop-up cinema is home to spectacular city sunset views, comfy beanbag chairs and perched six floors up above the hustle and bustle of Northbridge.

Coming up next week is Call Me By Your Name, The Notebook and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.

You can also purchase gift vouchers for a special someone… think birthdays, Valentine’s Day or ‘just because’…

CAMELOT OUTDOOR AND LUNA OUTDOOR

Summer is officially on its way when the programs for Camelot Outdoor and Luna Outdoor are released. Sink into a deckchair or grab a beanbag and relax under the stars. Highlights include THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, THE FLORIDA PROJECT and CALL ME BY YOUR NAME.

Tickets and information

TELETHON COMMUNITY CINEMAS

Situated at Burswood, Bassendean, Mandurah and Murdoch, Telethon’s Community Cinema screens blockbuster films, classics and all your favourite movies throughout Perth’s Summer months. Run by over 500 volunteers, they proudly donate all profits to kids charities through Telethon. To date they’ve raised almost $7.75 million for kids in a health or physical crisis.

2018 ALLIANCE FRANÇAISE FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL (Mar 14 – Apr 4) Luna Palace Cinemas from 14 March – 4 April, the 29TH annual Alliance Française French Film Festival, is poised to seduce audiences with an incendiary selection of 46 features, 2 documentaries and a cheeky Parisian TV series, which showcase the passion, artistry and dazzling diversity of contemporary French cinema.



SPECIAL Q+A EVENT

Luna Leederville and Camelot Outdoor are hosting Q+A sessions with David Wenham about his debut feature Ellipsis.

Ellipsis is a film about the random nature of life and human interactions and is set in Sydney over the course of one night. The film has been produced by local filmmaker Liz Kerney.

Sunday 18 February

TICKETS

FRINGE WORLD

There are plenty of film programs at Fringe you shouldn’t miss:

Next Gen Short Film Festival has 9 WA made short films vying for a bunch of awards.

Rev Mini – an extension of Revelation’s family friendly animation series which will screen for free at the Northbridge Piazza Superscreen

https://fringeworld.com.au/whats_on/revmini-fw2018

The world premiere of Akolkol Dastan Gesa – a series of short film works made by local Perth people who are students from an Intensive English Centre.

https://fringeworld.com.au/whats_on/akolkol-dastan-gesa-fw2018

ACCIDENTAL CINEMA

Revelation Film Festival has launched the second of its series in Accidental Cinema with a projection in the Piccadilly Arcade featuring with Life In Australia: Perth – a look at Perth’s social, business, sporting and other activities of an “average” family in Perth in the 1960s.