Cinema in Perth – February 2, 2018

FEATURED REVIEW:

THE POST – NOMINATED FOR SIX GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS. Director: Steven Spielberg. Starring: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Tracy Letts, Sarah Paulson, in THE POST. This thriller is set against the true backdrop of Daniel Ellsberg’s heroic actions in the mid-70s to blow the whistle on some of the dark secrets of the Deep State: the shadowy cabal of people and institutions that pull the strings and levers of power, now more openly than ever.

THE POST is inspired by these true events and about The Washington Post’s race against time to print Ellsberg’s stolen Pentagon Papers and expose the massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned four U.S. Presidents, pushed the country’s first female newspaper publisher, (Streep) and a hard-driving editor (Hanks) to join in an unprecedented battle between the press and the government.

This historic conflict has, of course, been long settled, with the massive consolidation of mainstream corporate media in the hands of some of the very companies who also make the movies we enjoy – and are big players in the business of actively influencing government policy in their own favour and are well known for their benignly sycophantic reporting of what should be outrageous examples of government colluson with the big end of town.

RATING: 3.5 out of 5

TRAILER

COMING SOON:

LADY BIRD (Feb 15 – Advance screenings at Luna Feb 9). NOMINATED FOR FIVE OSCARS and already called “one of the defining coming-of-age films of its generation”. Debut director Greta Gerwig. Star Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalfe, Tracy Letts.

Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson (Ronan) is a seventeen year old desperate to get away and be somebody – she’s just not quite sure who, yet. She dreams of university on the east coast, mostly to spite her mother Marion (Metcalf) who prefers for her a less exotic local college. Lady Bird acts out, in “a masterful study of that period of life for teenagers when adulthood and freedom seems so close and yet so far”. With the very talented Ronan delivering the most accomplished performance of her career thus far, this is a confluence of fantastic women making heartfelt art.

BLACK PANTHER (Feb 15) Featuring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, with Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis. After the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, T’Challa returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But his mettle is tested by a formidable conflict that puts the entire world at risk.

TRAILER

FINDING YOUR FEET – (Opens Feb 22 – Preview Curtin Radio Event) Starring Imelda Staunton, Celia Imrie, Timothy Spall, Joanna Lumley and John Sessions and bristling with British charm, this feel-good film shows how it’s never too late to start again.

This film had its world premiere to a sell out crowd at the 2017 Cunard British Film Festival, where it received rapturous applause and rave reviews.

When ‘Lady’ Sandra Abbott (Imelda Staunton, Pride) finds out her husband of 40 years (Sessions) is having an affair with her best friend, she struggles to deal with the shame and seeks refuge with her estranged, older sister, Bif (Imrie), who lives on an inner-city council estate. The two are chalk-and-cheese. But different is just what Sandra needs, and she reluctantly lets Bif drag her along to her community dance class.

TRAILER

A FANTASTIC LADY (Feb 22 – Exclusive to Paradiso) From the producers of Jackie, Spotlight and Toni Erdmann comes the exquisite tale of a transgender woman mourning her lost lover from red-hot Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio (Gloria).

Santiago bar singer Marina Vidal, played by sensational trans actress Daniela Vega in her screen debut, is headstrong, vivacious, confident and beautiful. After her much older lover, Orlando (Francisco Reyes), dies suddenly, Marina wants to grieve just as anyone would.

When met with suspicion and prejudice by authorities and Orlando’s family, Marina boldly steps forward to expose the banality of intolerance and prove that she is, indeed, a fantastic woman.

TRAILER

FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL – (Opens Mar 1 – Advanced screenings Feb 23-25 at Paradiso and Windsor Cinemas) NOMINATED FOR THREE BAFTAS. Stars Annette Bening, Jamie Bell (Billy Eliott) and Julie Walters. Based on Peter Turner’s memoir, FILM STARS DON’T DIE IN LIVERPOOL follows the playful but passionate relationship between Turner (Bell) and the eccentric Academy Award-winning actress Gloria Grahame (Bening) in 1978 Liverpool, England.

What starts as a vibrant affair between a legendary femme fatale and her young lover quickly grows into a deeper relationship, with Turner being the person Gloria turns to for comfort. Their passion and lust for life is tested to the limits by events beyond their control.

RED SPARROW – (Opens Mar 1) Stars Jennifer Lawrence, Joe Edgerton. Ballerina Dominika Egorova (Lawrence) is recruited by Russian Intelligence to ‘Sparrow School’, where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. Her first mission targets a CIA agent, threatening the security of both nations.

HUMAN FLOW – (Opens Mar15 – Exclusive to Luna – see website) Controversial artist Ai Weiwei’s take on the global refugee crisis is presented in this urgent, expansive and ambitious documentary filmed over one year by 25 film crews. Jumping from one country to another, making stunning use of drone filming, Human Flow stays with the people beyond the headlines, and attempts to give an understanding of the scale of this global crisis.

“There is no refugee crisis, only a human crisis.” – Ai Wei Wei

TRAILER

NOW SHOWING:

MOLLY’S GAME – Directed by Aaron Sorkin, (Oscar winning writer of The Social Network, Steve Jobs,Moneyball, and A Few Good Men), Starring Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Based on the true story of Molly Bloom (Chastain), an Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons.

Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey (Elba), who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe.

TRAILER

THE SHAPE OF WATER – Starring Sally Hawkins this is an other-worldly fable, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962 which unfolds with the discovery of a classified government project.

TRAILER

I, TONYA – Starring Australian actress Margot Robbie, in the story of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding and her takedown of rival Nancy Kerrigan.

TRAILER

SWEET COUNTRY – Directed by Warwick Thornton, Starring Sam Neill, Bryan Brown, Hamilton Morris, the outback story of the murder trial of an Aboriginal stockman.

TRAILER

THE PHANTOM THREAD – Starring Danie Day Lewis, the glamorous story of a 1950’s London couturier and his muse.

TRAILER

SWINGING SAFARI – a colourful satire of a typical Australian beachside neighborhood, in the height of a 1970s summer. Stars Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Asher Keddie.

TRAILER

THE POST – Director Steven Spielberg and starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, an explosive drama about the real-life events that led to the exposure by The Washington Post of the White House cover up that became known as The Pentagon Papers.

TRAILER

DARKEST HOUR – stars Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, and follows his early days as Prime Minister, as Hitler closes in on Britain during World War II.

TRAILER

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – A passionate Italian summer romance headed by Armie Hammer and extraordinary star on the rise Timothée Chalamet.

TRAILER

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN – Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams. Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

TRAILER

THREE BIILLBOARDS OUTSIDE OF EBBING MISSOURI – Frances McDorman, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell. A grieving mother, bitter and desperate about the lack of suspects in the rape and murder of her teenage daughter, tries to provoke local law enforcement into action by renting advertising space that asks them why.

TRAILER

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD – Director Ridley Scott, starring Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg and Christopher Plummer, who took over from the disgraced Kevin Spacey in a $10m swap out to save the film from boycott action. A biographical crime drama of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail to convince his billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom.

TRAILER

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

Event Innaloo

GOOD MORNING VIETNAM – Fri Feb 2 at 7pm

Price – $13 | $11 Cinebuzz Members

SUPERBOWL LII – Mon Feb 5 from 7am – Special Live Vmax Screening –

Pricing – From $15

INSIDIOUS: THE LAST KEY – Advance Fright Night Screening – Mon Feb at 9pm

Normal Pricing

JANE: A Documentary about Jane Goodall – Wed Feb 7 from 10am

Special Morning Tea Screening –

Pricing – $13 | $11 Cinebuzz Members

The story of Dr Jane Goodall’s early explorations and research in Tanzania, focusing on her ground breaking field work, her relationship with her cameraman and husband Hugo van Lawick, and the chimpanzees that were the subject of her study.

Event Innaloo and Greater Union

MOLLY’S GAME – Wed Feb 7 from 10am

Senior’s Morning Tea Screening

Normal Pricing | $9 Cinebuzz Seniors Members

PERTH FESTIVAL – LOTTERYWEST FILMS

Perth Festival’s spectacular season of Lotterywest films returns next week at UWA Somerville and ECU Joondalup Pines. Some of the best of the year’s films from around the world will screen over summer,

UWA Somerville Monday-Sunday sees Thelma

ECU Joondalup Tuesday-Sunday is God’s Own Country

ROOFTOP MOVIES

Rooftop Movies returns for its sixth summer season with a line-up of blockbusters, new releases plus some throw-back favourites.

This pop-up cinema is home to spectacular city sunset views, comfy beanbag chairs and perched six floors up above the hustle and bustle of Northbridge.

Coming up next week is Hugh Jackman’s The Greatest Showman, All The Money In The World and Breathe.

You can also purchase gift vouchers for a special someone… think birthdays, Valentine’s Day or ‘just because’…

CAMELOT OUTDOOR AND LUNA OUTDOOR

Summer is officially on its way when the programs for Camelot Outdoor and Luna Outdoor are released. Sink into a deckchair or grab a beanbag and relax under the stars. Highlights include THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, THE FLORIDA PROJECT and CALL ME BY YOUR NAME.

Tickets and information

TELETHON COMMUNITY CINEMAS

Situated at Burswood, Bassendean, Mandurah and Murdoch, Telethon’s Community Cinema screens blockbuster films, classics and all your favourite movies throughout Perth’s Summer months. Run by over 500 volunteers, they proudly donate all profits to kids charities through Telethon. To date they’ve raised almost $7.75 million for kids in a health or physical crisis.

2018 ALLIANCE FRANÇAISE FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL (Mar 14 – Apr 4) Luna Palace Cinemas from 14 March – 4 April, the 29TH annual Alliance Française French Film Festival, is poised to seduce audiences with an incendiary selection of 46 features, 2 documentaries and a cheeky Parisian TV series, which showcase the passion, artistry and dazzling diversity of contemporary French cinema.



Artistic Director, Philippe Platel, has offers a line-up championing themes of courage, friendship and egalitarianism; and, for the first time, a LGBT flourish in celebration of Australia’s recent, historic ‘Yes’ vote for same-sex marriage.

FULL PROGRAM