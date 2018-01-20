Cinema in Perth – January 20, 2018

FEATURED REVIEW:

MAZE RUNNER – THE DEATH CURE

Opened Jan 19 – Director: Wes Ball (Maze Runner 1&2), Starring: Rosa Salazar, Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Love Actually – all grown up!), Dylan O’Brian, Ki Hong Lee, Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan).

This is the final instalment in a post-apocalyptic, dystopian trilogy. I didn’t see the first two, but here is my take: I actually enjoyed it – and nobody is more surprised than I. Enough that I decided to both review it, as well as go back and have a peek (at least) at the first one…I have a suspicion it will be pretty good…

Tommy, Newt and Brenda are determined to break into the fortress city where their friend and comrade-in-arms, Minho, is being held and used by scientists working in the fortified labs of what remains of the government to try and develop a cure for “Flare”, a virus that has decimated two-thirds of the world’s population, turning them into (wait for it) flesh-eating zombies. But there’s more to it than that.

Now, here’s what I’m thinking: if the third one is not bad at all. There’s a few of those “Just kill him!” moments (where the baddie decides to savour his pending victory, instead of finishing his enemy off), but it was balanced by very good CGI and action sequences. So I reckon the first one has to be even better – and I’m willing to give it a go.

If you have any teenagers in your life, this would be a good one to take them to see. The crowd I was with seemed mostly teens and they seemed to enjoy it…and you could certainly do a lot worse things in 140mins.

RATING: 2.5 out of 5

THE SHAPE OF WATER (25 January) – Starring Sally Hawkins this is an other-worldly fable, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962 which unfolds with the discovery of a classified government project. TRAILER

I, TONYA (25 January) – Starring Australian actress Margot Robbie, in the story of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding and her takedown of rival Nancy Kerrigan. TRAILER

SWEET COUNTRY (25 January) – Directed by Warwick Thornton, Starring Sam Neill, Bryan Brown, Hamilton Morris, the outback story of the murder trial of an Aboriginal stockman. TRAILER

THE PHANTOM THREAD (1 February) – Starring Danie Day Lewis, the glamorous story of a 1950’s London couturier and his muse. TRAILER

SWINGING SAFARI – a colourful satire of a typical Australian beachside neighborhood, in the height of a 1970s summer. Stars Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Asher Keddie. TRAILER

THE POST – Director Steven Spielberg and starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, an explosive drama about the real-life events that led to the exposure by The Washington Post of the White House cover up that became known as The Pentagon Papers. TRAILER

DARKEST HOUR – stars Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, and follows his early days as Prime Minister, as Hitler closes in on Britain during World War II. TRAILER

FLORIDA PROJECT –Directed / Screenplay – Sean Baker, Starring Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Willem Dafoe. In Orlando, Florida there is an entire ecosystem of motel-dwelling human parasites, eking a transient living from the minimum wage fast food and souvenir industry – or hustling tourists along the approaches to the studiously unmentioned Magic Kingdom. Fun-loving, six-year-old Mooney and her tattooed 22-year old mom are just two of them.

BREATHE –Opened the 61st BFI London Film Festival to high acclaim. Stars Oscar nominated Andrew Garfield Hacksaw Ridge, The Amazing Spider-Man and Claire Foy The Crown in an inspiring and uplifting, true story of a couple and their young son who refuse to give up in the face of the devastating illness that was polio. TRAILER

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – A passionate Italian summer romance headed by Armie Hammer and extraordinary star on the rise Timothée Chalamet. TRAILER

DOWNSIZING –Scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall as a solution to over-population, so Paul Matt Damon and his wife Audrey Kristen Wiig abandon their stressed lives in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — triggering life-changing adventures. TRAILER

JUST TO BE SURE – France A great success at the Cannes Film Festival, the story of a middle-aged man who finds out his father isn’t his father. “…director Carine Tardieu skillfully weaves a wholly-entertaining exploration of human relationships, coincidence and love. Few films manage to pluck both the heartstrings and the funny bone as well as JUST TO BE SURE. It’s a delight.” TRAILER

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN – Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams. Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. TRAILER

THREE BIILLBOARDS OUTSIDE OF EBBING MISSOURI – Frances McDorman, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell. A grieving mother, bitter and desperate about the lack of suspects in the rape and murder of her teenage daughter, tries to provoke local law enforcement into action by renting advertising space that asks them why. TRAILER

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD – Director Ridley Scott, starring Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg and Christopher Plummer, who took over from the disgraced Kevin Spacey in a $10m swap out to save the film from boycott action. A biographical crime drama of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail to convince his billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom. TRAILER

PERTH FESTIVAL – LOTTERYWEST FILMS

Perth Festival’s spectacular season of Lotterywest films returns next week at UWA Somerville and ECU Joondalup Pines. Some of the best of the year’s films from around the world will screen over summer,

UWA Somerville Monday-Sunday sees The Other Side of Hope

ECU Joondalup Tuesday-Sunday is The Square

ROOFTOP MOVIES

Rooftop Movies returns for its sixth summer season with a line-up of blockbusters, new releases plus some throw-back favourites.

This pop-up cinema is home to spectacular city sunset views, comfy beanbag chairs and perched six floors up above the hustle and bustle of Northbridge.

The rooftop cinema has a stunning backdrop of the Perth city skyline and provides the best rooftop view of the Australia Day fireworks – so sit back and relax while you enjoy Aussie classic, Muriel’s Wedding.

You can also purchase gift vouchers for a special someone… think birthdays, Valentine’s Day or ‘just because’…

https://www.rooftopmovies.com.au/

CAMELOT OUTDOOR AND LUNA OUTDOOR

Summer is officially on its way when the programs for Camelot Outdoor and Luna Outdoor are released. Sink into a deckchair or grab a beanbag and relax under the stars. Highlights include THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, THE FLORIDA PROJECT and CALL ME BY YOUR NAME.

Tickets and information from http://lunapalace.com.au/

TELETHON COMMUNITY CINEMAS

Situated at Burswood, Bassendean, Mandurah and Murdoch, Telethon’s Community Cinema screens blockbuster films, classics and all your favourite movies throughout Perth’s Summer months. Run by over 500 volunteers, they proudly donate all profits to kids charities through Telethon. To date they’ve raised almost $7.75 million for kids in a health or physical crisis.

https://www.communitycinemas.com.au/Page/Home

EVENT CINEMAS https://www.eventcinemas.com.au/

Event Innaloo – Wednesday January 24

Special advance screening of Molly’s Game

Event Innaloo, Whitford and Greater Union Morley

Family fun day with Nick Jr’s Paw patrol: Sea Patrol

Sunday January 28 from 10.30am

Special ticket price of $12

https://www.eventcinemas.com.au/EventsFestivals/PawPatrolSeaPatrol