THE COMMUTER

Director: Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows), Starring Liam Neeson, Sam Neill and Vera Farmiga.

Michael is a 60 year old insurance broker. He has had the same routine for a decade, catching the train to and from the city to work. One day his commute is interrupted by a hypothetical question posed to him by a mysterious woman.

Michael must decide if he wants to take the challenge and identify a stranger on the train who doesn’t belong. The pay off for him is $100,000 but for the stranger, certain death.

RATING: 2.5 out of 5

TRAILER