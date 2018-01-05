DARKEST HOUR

Opens Jan 11 – Director: Joe Wright (Atonement, Pride and Prejudice), Starring Gary Oldman and Kirsten Scott

Thomas.

Set in the weeks around the Dunkirk evacuation, the dramatic and suspense-filled story of the political manoeuvring that saw Churchill (Oldman) rise to The Empire’s highest office, from where he would go on to change the course of world history.

With the fall of France imminent, it’s Britain’s darkest hour. Nazi forces have trapped the entire British army on the beach at Dunkirk and the new Prime Minister must outwit his political rivals, while wrestling with his options to either negotiate a losing deal with Hitler or continue the lopsided fight against seemingly unwinnable odds.

RATING: 3.5 out of 5

TRAILER

REVIEWER: Michael Bazeley