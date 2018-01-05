Cinema in Perth – January 5, 2018

FEATURED REVIEW:

DARKEST HOUR

Opens Jan 11 – Director: Joe Wright (Atonement, Pride and Prejudice), Starring Gary Oldman and Kirsten Scott Thomas.

Set in the weeks around the Dunkirk evacuation, the dramatic and suspense-filled story of the political manoeuvring that saw Churchill (Oldman) rise to The Empire’s highest office, from where he would go on to change the course of world history.

With the fall of France imminent, it’s Britain’s darkest hour. Nazi forces have trapped the entire British army on the beach at Dunkirk and the new Prime Minister must outwit his political rivals, while wrestling with his options to either negotiate a losing deal with Hitler or continue the lopsided fight against seemingly unwinnable odds.

RATING: 3.5 out of 5

COMING SOON:

Darkest Hour – See today’s review

The Post – Directed by Steven Spielberg, Starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, The Pentagon Papers

The Shape of Water – Starring Sally Hawkins

I, Tonya – Starring Australian actress Margot Robbie, in the story of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding and her takedown of rival Nancy Kerrigan

Sweet Country – Directed by Warwick Thornton, Starring Sam Neill, Bryan Brown, Hamilton Morris, the outback story of the murder trial of an Aboriginal stockman.

Pitch Perfect 3 – Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, John Lithgow, the third installment of the story of an all-girl acapella group and their adventure

The Commuter – Liam Neeson, A businessman is caught up in a criminal conspiracy during his daily commute home.

The Phantom Thread – Starring Danie Day Lewis, the glamorous story of a 1950’s London couturier and his muse.

NOW SHOWING:

FLORIDA PROJECT –Directed / Screenplay – Sean Baker, Starring Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Willem Dafoe. In Orlando, Florida there is an entire ecosystem of motel-dwelling human parasites, eking a transient living from the minimum wage fast food and souvenir industry – or hustling tourists along the approaches to the studiously unmentioned Magic Kingdom. Fun-loving, six-year-old Mooney and her tattooed 22-year old mom are just two of them.

PADDINGTON 2 –The sequel to the worldwide hit family film finds Paddington happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes.

BREATHE –Opened the 61st BFI London Film Festival to high acclaim. Stars Oscar nominated Andrew Garfield Hacksaw Ridge, The Amazing Spider-Man and Claire Foy The Crown in an inspiring and uplifting, true story of a couple and their young son who refuse to give up in the face of the devastating illness that was polio.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – A passionate Italian summer romance headed by Armie Hammer and extraordinary star on the rise Timothée Chalamet.

DOWNSIZING –Scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall as a solution to over-population, so Paul Matt Damon and his wife Audrey Kristen Wiig abandon their stressed lives in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — triggering life-changing adventures.

JUST TO BE SURE – France A great success at the Cannes Film Festival, the story of a middle-aged man who finds out his father isn’t his father. “…director Carine Tardieu skillfully weaves a wholly-entertaining exploration of human relationships, coincidence and love. Few films manage to pluck both the heartstrings and the funny bone as well as JUST TO BE SURE. It’s a delight.”

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN – Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams. Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

THREE BIILLBOARDS OUTSIDE OF EBBING MISSOURI – Frances McDorman, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell. A grieving mother, bitter and desperate about the lack of suspects in the rape and murder of her teenage daughter, tries to provoke local law enforcement into action by renting advertising space that asks them why.

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD – Director Ridley Scott, starring Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg and Christopher Plummer, who took over from the disgraced Kevin Spacey in a $10m swap out to save the film from boycott action. A biographical crime drama of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail to convince his billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom.

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

PERTH FESTIVAL – LOTTERYWEST FILMS

Perth Festival’s spectacular season of Lotterywest films returns next week at UWA Somerville and ECU Joondalup Pines. Some of the best of the year’s films from around the world will screen over summer,

UWA Somerville Monday-Sunday sees Aurore

ECU Joondalup Tuesday-Sunday is The Party

Swinging Safari Q&A with Asher Keddie & Stephan Elliott – Wednesday, 17 January, 6.30pm at Cinema Paradiso and Event Cinemas Innaloo

SWINGING SAFARI is a celebration of Australian summer combined with a healthy dose of nostalgia. Set in a typical Australian beachside neighbourhood at the height of a 1970s summer, SWINGING SAFARI is a love letter to a world of careless parenting, constant sunburn and unsupervised activities. Written and directed by Elliott, Keddie stars alongside a stellar cast of Australian actors including Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, Radha Mitchell, Julian McMahon and Jeremy Sims. The film also stars Jack Thompson, Darcey Wilson and newcomer Atticus Robb.

ROOFTOP MOVIES

Rooftop Movies returns for its sixth summer season with a line-up of blockbusters, new releases plus some throw-back favourites.

This pop-up cinema is home to spectacular city sunset views, comfy beanbag chairs and perched six floors up above the hustle and bustle of Northbridge.

Program 1 includes blockbusters Thor: Ragnarok, Blade Runner 2049 and Dunkirk and classics such as Juno, Mean Girls and Monty Python’s Life of Brian.

CAMELOT OUTDOOR AND LUNA OUTDOOR

Summer is officially on its way when the programs for Camelot Outdoor and Luna Outdoor are released. Sink into a deckchair or grab a beanbag and relax under the stars. Highlights include THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, THE FLORIDA PROJECT and CALL ME BY YOUR NAME.

Tickets and information from http://lunapalace.com.au/

Catch an advance screening of THE POST on Wednesday 10 January at Camelot.

TELETHON COMMUNITY CINEMAS

Situated at Burswood, Bassendean, Mandurah and Murdoch, Telethon’s Community Cinema screens blockbuster films, classics and all your favourite movies throughout Perth’s Summer months. Run by over 500 volunteers, they proudly donate all profits to kids charities through the Telethon. To date they’ve raised almost $7.75 million for kids in a health or physical crisis.

https://www.communitycinemas.com.au/Page/Home

[/fusion_text][/fusion_builder_column][/fusion_builder_row][/fusion_builder_container]