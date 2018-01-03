Ham & Turkey Leftovers
2018-01-03 11:10:35
Serves 2
There is nothing less appetising than leftovers that look tired. Maybe they have been in and out of the fridge and you can’t be sure how good they are but they are too good to waste. Put them in a new dress and make them sparkle.
Ingredients
- Leftover ham or turkey cut into 2cm cubes
- White onion cut into 2cm squares
- Red capsicum cut into 2cm squares
- Green capsicum cut into 2cm squares
- Rice
- Garlic
- Italian parsley
- Freshly diced tomatoes
- Water soaked skewers
- Lake or Sea Salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Olive Oil
Instructions
- Put your red capsicum on a skewer then a cube of ham or turkey then a white onion square, then another cube of meat then green capsicum. You now have a red, white and green italian flag presentation. Now boil some rice, salt & pepper with garlic and chopped italian parsley ( I like lots). When the rice is tender add 1 cup of freshly diced tomato and stir in then turn off the heat, strain and serve on a plate. (nice colours aren’t they?). Now fry the mini skewers at high heat in some olive oil till the vegetables are a nice rich colour then brush the skewers with honey and serve on top of your rice.
Notes
- Someone once said “my mother served us leftovers for 30 years, the original meals have never been found”
