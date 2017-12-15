Cinema in Perth – December 15, 2017

FEATURED REVIEW:

JUST TO BE SURE

Opens 26 December with advance screenings this weekend

Director: Carine Tardieu

2017/France, Belgium/100min/Classification M

I seem to be reviewing a lot of French films lately but I promise this is just a coincidence. There just happens to be a plethora of lovely French films around at the moment and they are such a treat!

Just To Be Sure is the story of 45 year old Erwan, he is a widower, a son and a soon to be grandfather.

Whilst exploring genetic testing with his daughter during her pregnancy, he discovers that his father is not his biological father. Feeling an urge to resolve the mystery, Erwan employs a private detective who leads him to another man living only a short distance away.

Erwan’s life is thrown in chaos, making his day time job as a bomb disposal expert seem simple. He is torn between two fathers plus he feels a need to find the father of his daughter’s unborn baby so the situation doesn’t repeat itself.

Added to this, he has possibly found the woman of his dreams.. who just may be his sister.

A truly delightful film brimming with actors full of character and integrity. This film was a major success at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and received a standing ovation from the audience.

This is a tale of parenthood, love and family (both lost and found).

RATING: 3.5 out of 5

COMING SOON:

FLORIDA PROJECT – From Dec 21 – Directed / Screenplay – Sean Baker, Starring Brooklynn Prince, Bria Vinaite, Willem Dafoe. In Orlando, Florida there is an entire ecosystem of motel-dwelling human parasites, eking a transient living from the minimum wage fast food and souvenir industry – or hustling tourists along the approaches to the studiously unmentioned Magic Kingdom. Fun-loving, six-year-old Mooney and her tattooed 22-year old mom are just two of them.

PADDINGTON 2 – From Dec 21 – The sequel to the worldwide hit family film finds Paddington happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes.

BREATHE – From Dec 26 – Opened the 61st BFI London Film Festival to high acclaim. Stars Oscar nominated Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Claire Foy (The Crown) in an inspiring and uplifting, true story of a couple and their young son who refuse to give up in the face of the devastating illness that was polio.

CALL ME BY YOUR NAME – From Dec 26 – A passionate Italian summer romance headed by Armie Hammer and extraordinary star on the rise Timothée Chalamet.

DOWNSIZING – From Dec 26 – Scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall as a solution to over-population, so Paul (Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) abandon their stressed lives in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — triggering life-changing adventures.

JUST TO BE SURE – From Dec 26 – (France) A great success at the Cannes Film Festival, the story of a middle-aged man who finds out his father isn’t his father. “…director Carine Tardieu skillfully weaves a wholly-entertaining exploration of human relationships, coincidence and love. Few films manage to pluck both the heartstrings and the funny bone as well as JUST TO BE SURE. It’s a delight.”

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN – From Dec 26 – Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams. Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business & tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

THREE BIILLBOARDS OUTSIDE OF EBBING MISSOURI – From Jan 1 – Frances McDorman, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell. A grieving mother, bitter and desperate about the lack of suspects in the rape and murder of her teenage daughter, tries to provoke local law enforcement into action by renting advertising space that asks them why.

ALL THE MONEY IN THE WORLD – From Jan 4 – Director Ridley Scott, starring Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Spacey. A biographical crime drama of the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail to convince his billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom.

NOW SHOWING:

STAR WARS; THE LAST JEDI – Having taken her first steps into a larger world in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Rey continues her epic journey with Finn, Poe and Luke Skywalker in the next chapter of the saga.

***THE SECRET SCRIPTURE –Rooney Mara, Vanessa Redgrave, Eric Bana, Jack Raynor, Theo James. A woman in wartime Ireland is terribly wronged by virtue of being both good-looking and unwilling to submit to parochial mores. If White Ribbon Day meant something to you, this movie is a must-see (says Michael).

WONDER WHEEL – Directed by Woody Allen; Starring Kate Winslet, Jim Belushi, Juno Temple and Justin Timberlake. It’s the 1950s in Coney Island. Ginny (Winslet) is a waitress in a boardwalk clam joint, dreaming of a different life. Her husband Humpty (Belushi) is a ride attendant at the amusement park. His daughter, Carolina (Temple) turns up unexpectedly, witnessed by the lifeguard, Mickey (Timberlake), who doubles as both narrator and pivotal character.

WONDER –the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes.

THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS – The story of how Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens, TV’s Downton Abbey) single-handedly revived the holiday of Christmas with his self-published novel, A Christmas Carol.

TULIP FEVER –This is a film we should all want to see. Oscar winners Alicia Vikander, Judi Dench and Christoph Waltz along with Dane DeHaan, Zach Galifianakis in a historical drama written by Tom Stoppard, adapted from a novel by Deborah Moggach. A rich Dutchmen and his wife have their portrait painted. As the painting unfolds the painter and the young wife fall in love. Ambitions, dreams and desires lead to a grand deception.

LUCKY – Harry Dean Stanton’s (Alien, Repo Man, Paris, Texas, Twin Peaks) last picture before he died in August this year, aged 92. The legendary star with more than 100 film credits over a long career plays a 90-year-old atheist on a spiritual journey, in this eccentric and moving film also featuring Stanton’s longtime pal David Lynch.

Stanton delivers a performance for the ages, playing a man on the verge of the next life who relishes his shaggy-dog interactions with the inhabitants of a desert town.

GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN – a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and his son, Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh.

THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER – Starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Alicia Silverstone. Steven (Farrell) is a highly regarded, charismatic cardiologist, with a beautiful wife Anna (Kidman) and two loving children. But his world is upended when his strangely intense friendship with a teenage boy (Barry Keoghan) takes a sinister turn, and the doctor is forced to confront an unthinkable sacrifice.

DETROIT – Directed by Oscar-winner (The Hurt Locker) Kathryn Bigelow, the summer of 1967, Detroit’s African American population was suffering discrimination at the hands of the predominately white police force. A police raid on an unlicensed bar became the trigger for a city-wide riot.

BRAD’S STATUS – Directed by Mike White. Starring Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson, Jemaine Clement, Michael Sheen, this story of envy and grasping speaks to our most uncomfortable feelings — and finds dignity in the unvarnished truth.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS – Kenneth Branagh directs and leads this Agatha Christie reboot, with an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad, in the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must solve the riddle before the murderer strikes again.

THREE SUMMERS – Ben Elton’s newest film, An ensemble comedy that includes Magda Zubanski, Michael Caton, Deborah Mailman and John Waters, made in our own Peel Region, the film premieres at an industry-only red carpet event before kicking off for a week of fund-raising charity premieres around the state. Watch this space for more info next week!

LOVING VINCENT – This film itself is a remarkable triumph of the love of art and the life and works of Van Gogh. Lovingly created, every one of the 65,000 frames of the film is an oil-painting hand-painted by 125 professional oil-painters who travelled from all across the world to the Loving Vincent studios in Poland and Greece to be a part of the production. As remarkable as Vincent’s brilliant paintings, is his passionate and ill-fated life, and mysterious death…all captured in this cinematic portrait, in the style of the master himself.

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

PERTH FESTIVAL – LOTTERYWEST FILMS

Perth Festival’s spectacular season of Lotterywest films started at UWA Somerville and ECU Joondalup Pines. Some of the best of the year’s films from around the world will screen over summer.

IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD

A Japanese award winning animation telling an uplifting coming-of-age story. Limited season from December 7 at Luna Palace Cinemas.

ROOFTOP MOVIES

Rooftop Movies returns for its sixth summer season with a line-up of blockbusters, new releases plus some throw-back favourites. This pop-up cinema is home to spectacular city sunset views, comfy beanbag chairs and perched six floors up above the hustle and bustle of Northbridge.

Program 1 includes blockbusters Thor: Ragnarok, Blade Runner 2049 and Dunkirk and classics such as Juno, Mean Girls and Monty Python’s Life of Brian.

***Gift vouchers are also available – making terrific Christmas presents

CAMELOT OUTDOOR AND LUNA OUTDOOR

Summer is officially on its way when the programs for Camelot Outdoor and Luna Outdoor are released. Sink into a deckchair or grab a beanbag and relax under the stars . Highlights include THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, THE FLORIDA PROJECT and CALL ME BY YOUR NAME.

Tickets and information from http://lunapalace.com.au/

EVENT CINEMAS

Excited by the highly anticipated release of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi arriving at cinemas, Event Cinemas Innaloo commissioned local Perth artist Steve Browne, to be inspired by the new movie and paint an interactive public wall mural. The mural is situated down a private laneway off the side of the cinema’s rear carpark.

Event Innaloo, Whitford and Greater Union Morley

Chicks at the Flicks Advance Screening – Pitch Perfect 3 Friday 22 December, 6:00pm pre show | 7:00pm film