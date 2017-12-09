Glazing your own Ham

What a wonderful tradition it is to glaze your own ham at home. Glazing a good ham makes it brilliant. 50 per cent honey, 50 per cent brown sugar can be warmed to mix well and then you can be creative. Add a touch of something fruity like orange juice, apple juice, pineapple juice, plus a little drop of port just to give it your personal signature “glaze”.

