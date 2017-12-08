WONDER WHEEL – Opened Dec 7 – DIRECTOR: Woody Allen | CAST: Kate Winslet, Jim Belushi, Juno Temple and Justin Timberlake | 2017/USA/101min/Classification M

It’s the 1950s and Coney Island has already seen better days. Ginny (Winslet) is a waitress in a boardwalk clam joint, dreaming of a different life. Humpty (Belushi) is her husband and merry-go-round attendant at the amusement park, uncomfortably close to which is the apartment they share with Ginny’s pyromaniac 8-year-old son from her previous marriage.

On the day Humpty’s beautiful daughter, Carolina (Temple) turns up unexpectedly, their lives are set to change, witnessed to by the lifeguard-slash-playwright, Mickey (Timberlake), who doubles as both narrator and pivotal character, in an agonising tale of love and human weakness, charmingly told and somewhat reminiscent of the Eugene O’Neill stage plays mentioned in the dialogue.

This is yet another delightful work from the long-time master of poignant moments and poetic words, mixed with the “umms” and “ahhs” of real world characters.

RATING: 3.5 out of 5