Cinema in Perth – November 17, 2017

FEATURED REVIEW:

FACES PLACES– Opens 27 November at Perth Festival

Directed – Agnès Varda and JR 2017/France/89min/Classification G

Agnes Varda is not well known in Australia but in France she is a superstar. Her connections to cinema are decades old, her films have featured France’s most famous performers and her views on feminisim and social commentary are legendary.

Just this weekend, aged 89, she was awarded an honorary Oscar for her contributions to cinema. The trophy was presented by Angelina Jolie and vision of the two of them dancing on the stage has gone viral.

For this film she has teamed up with JR, a 30-something year old muralist.

The most unlikely of pairings, they travel the rural roads of France in JR’s van – a giant photobooth with an image of a camera on the side. Their aim is to capture the faces of ordinary villagers and share them with the world through large scale photo paste-ups.

It’s essentially a humanist art form showing that beauty can be found anywhere.

There are dock workers wives as totems on a wharf, a farmer pasted on to the side of his barn, the last remaining resident in a street of deserted miners’ cottages looking defiant from the walls, dead fish on a water towers and Varda’s own toes on the side of a train.

For me the most delightful thing about the film was the inter-generational connection between Agnes Varda and JR. It is full of mutual admiration and an obvious real friendship but, like all true friendships, they do start to grate on each other. JR is never without his dark glasses and a hat, a fact that drives Varda crazy.

This film is opening the film season at the Perth Festival, commencing at Somerville from November 27. It won “Best Documentary’ at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

RATING: 4 out of 5 – Reviewed by Suzanne Worner

COMING SOON:

WONDER – From Nov 30 – the incredibly inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes.

THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS – From Nov 30 – The story of how Charles Dickens (Dan Stevens, TV’s Downton Abbey) single-handedly revived the holiday of Christmas with his self-published novel, A Christmas Carol.

TULIP FEVER – from Nov. 23 – This is a film we should all want to see. Oscar winners Alicia Vikander, Judi Dench and Christoph Waltz along with Dane DeHaan, Zach Galifianakis in a historical drama written by Tom Stoppard, adapted from a novel by Deborah Moggach. A rich Dutchmen and his wife have their portrait painted. As the painting unfolds the painter and the young wife fall in love. Ambitions, dreams and desires lead to a grand deception.

LUCKY – Opens Nov 23 – Harry Dean Stanton’s (Alien, Repo Man, Paris, Texas, Twin Peaks) last picture before he died in August this year, aged 92. The legendary star with more than 100 film credits over a long career plays a 90-year-old atheist on a spiritual journey, in this eccentric and moving film also featuring Stanton’s longtime pal David Lynch.

Stanton delivers a performance for the ages, playing a man on the verge of the next life who relishes his shaggy-dog interactions with the inhabitants of a desert town.

GOODBYE CHRISTOPHER ROBIN – Opens Nov 23 – a rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and his son, Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh.

NOW SHOWING:

THE KILLING OF A SACRED DEER – Starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Alicia Silverstone. Steven (Farrell) is a highly regarded, charismatic cardiologist, with a beautiful wife Anna (Kidman) and two loving children. But his world is upended when his strangely intense friendship with a teenage boy (Barry Keoghan) takes a sinister turn, and the doctor is forced to confront an unthinkable sacrifice.

DETROIT – Directed by Oscar-winner (The Hurt Locker) Kathryn Bigelow, the summer of 1967, Detroit’s African American population was suffering discrimination at the hands of the predominately white police force. A police raid on an unlicensed bar became the trigger for a city-wide riot.

BRAD’S STATUS – from Nov. 9 – Directed by Mike White. Starring Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson, Jemaine Clement, Michael Sheen, this story of envy and grasping speaks to our most uncomfortable feelings — and finds dignity in the unvarnished truth.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS – from Nov 9 – Kenneth Branagh directs and leads this Agatha Christie reboot, with an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad, in the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must solve the riddle before the murderer strikes again.

THREE SUMMERS – Ben Elton’s newest film, An ensemble comedy that includes Magda Zubanski, Michael Caton, Deborah Mailman and John Waters, made in our own Peel Region, the film premieres at an industry-only red carpet event before kicking off for a week of fund-raising charity premieres around the state. Watch this space for more info next week!

LOVING VINCENT – This film itself is a remarkable triumph of the love of art and the life and works of Van Gogh. Lovingly created, every one of the 65,000 frames of the film is an oil-painting hand-painted by 125 professional oil-painters who travelled from all across the world to the Loving Vincent studios in Poland and Greece to be a part of the production. As remarkable as Vincent’s brilliant paintings, is his passionate and ill-fated life, and mysterious death…all captured in this cinematic portrait, in the style of the master himself.

BRIGSBY BEAR – (exclusive to Luna Leederville!) Premiered at Sundance, starring Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Daine, Greg Kinnear.

SUBURBICON – The Coen Brothers team up with Director George Clooney (Confessions of A Dangerous Mind, The Monuments Men) – Starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore in a dark satire about desire, murder and insurance – this is looking better and better!

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

AUSTRALIAN REVELATIONS

NAMATJIRA PROJECT – Mon Nov 27 – The Backlot Perth

This month Australian Revelations presents the Perth premiere of this important cultural document. Albert Namatjira was the first Indigenous person – an Aranda man – to be made a citizen by the Australian Government. This was a time when Aboriginal people were still considered flora and fauna – some 170 years after white people arrived in Australia. He was an extraordinary man; founder of the Indigenous art movement in Australia, exhibited globally, and introduced to Queen Elizabeth. However, Albert was caught between cultures – paraded as a great Australian while simultaneously treated with contempt, and eventually wrongfully imprisoned. Albert passed away in 1959. In 1983 the copyright to his entire catalogue of artworks was sold by the Government to an art dealer. Despite his work being so iconic – reproduced commercially on prints, tea towels and hanging on living room walls around the world – his family today fight for survival, justice and crucially, have only weeks ago regained the copyright to their grandfather’s work.

Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/australian-revelations-november-tickets-39381192206

JEWISH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Finishing Sun Nov 19, $21 Adults. $18.00 Concession.

See website for showing details

“From Israel, France and Australia, to the Yiddish-speaking neighbourhoods of Brooklyn, to award-winners and critics favourites; JIFF presents 65 films from across the globe that celebrate the remarkable diversity of Jewish culture and storytelling.”

PERTH FESTIVAL

The annual film program as part of the Perth Festival gets underway from November 27 at Somerville. Program #1 features 11 of the world’s best films with another program to be announced in January.

EVENT CINEMAS

Iranian Film Festival – Event Innaloo

From Thur Nov 16 to Sat Nov 18

Price – Festival Package $30

THREE SUMMERS – Greater Union Morley

Seniors Morning Tea Screening

Wed Nov 22 – 10:00am morning tea