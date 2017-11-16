Vince's Custard Cake
2017-11-16 08:59:21
Serves 8
This is another family recipe from The Flesh in My Life which outlines the love of family and some of the wonderful recipes which have shaped my life. Visit my shop at Mondos Butchers at 824 Beaufort Street, Inglewood. Call first on 9371 6350 as I am happy to personally sign a copy for you. Thank you to Mrs Martinelli for teaching my mother this cake recipe. It is always on the table at every family celebration. The grandchildren call it Nonna’s cake. With the leftover egg whites you can make delicious almond biscuits.
Prep Time
20 min
Cook Time
40 min
Total Time
2 hr
Pastry
- 450gm self-raising flour
- 2 eggs, beaten with a fork
- 120gm melted butter
- 3tbsp sugar
- 40ml anisette essence or Sambuca liqueur
- Grated zest of 2 lemons
- 40ml milk (approx.) to bind
Yellow Custard
- 750ml milk
- 3 egg yolks
- 3tbsp sugar
- 80gm custard powder
Chocolate Custard
- 750ml milk
- 3 egg yolks
- 3tbsp sugar
- 80gm custard powder
- 50gm cocoa
Instructions
- Sift the flour, then make a well in the centre and add sugar, lemon rind, egg, anisette, and melted butter.
- Gradually bring it all together, slowly adding the milk to get a soft, pliable dough.
- Cover the dough and let rest for 1 hour in the fridge.
- Make first the yellow and then the chocolate custard, using the same method.
- Put the milk and all other ingredients in a saucepan, mixing together well until it is smooth.
- Place on the heat and stir continuously until it thickens, approx. 10-15 minutes.
- Take off the heat and cool down for 5-10 minutes.
- Grease and line a 23 cm spring form baking dish.
- Roll out the pastry to fit the baking dish, about 1/2-1 cm thickness.
- Excess pastry can be shaped with a cookie cutter and made into biscuits.
- Gently pour in the yellow custard, and then the chocolate custard on top.
- Bake for approximately 40-60 minutes at 160-170c.
- Cool the cake down completely before removing it from the tin.
Notes
- Don’t waste the egg whites! Make these delicious almond biscotti that are gluten free, or a Pavlova!
- Makes approx. 60
- 600 gm almond meal
- 400 gm castor sugar
- 6 egg whites
- Grated zest from 2 oranges
- 20 ml orange water
- 2 cups almonds flaked
- Icing sugar to dust
- Preheat oven to 180.C.
- Mix the almond meal, sugar, egg whites, orange zest, and orange water in a bowl.
- Roll tablespoons of the mix into a golf ball size, then roll them in crushed almond flakes.
- Put the balls on a tray lined with baking paper and slightly flatten them.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes until light golden.
- Cool on a rack, then dust with icing sugar.
Adapted from The Flesh in My Life
