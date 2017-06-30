Cinema in Perth #13

THIS WEEK’S REVIEW:

LADY MACBETH

Opened Thursday, June 29TH

CAST: Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Christopher Fairbank, Naomi Ackie

Set in 19th century rural England, Katherine (Pugh) is a sweet young lass, betrothed to a man she doesn’t know, the cold, selfish and inattentive heir of a minor local aristocrat, Boris (Fairbank).

Neglected and left to languish interminably on her own while husband and his father are away, each on their own travels, Katherine finds her maid, Anna (Ackie) and other servants she meets in the estate to be both aloof and even fearful – except for the handsome groomsman Sebastian (Jarvis) – which is where the story picks up both heat and pace.

This is a textured, passionate tale that showcases how cruelty and circumstance can mould an innocent yet bold young girl into a ruthless, Machiavellian noblewoman.

…And it’s one of those films that make for great conversation afterwards…even days later. Check out the trailer!

RATING: 4 out of 5

TRAILER