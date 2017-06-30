Cinema in Perth #13

THIS WEEK’S REVIEW:
COMING SOON:
BABY DRIVER – from July 5 – Starring Ansel Engort, Lily James, Kevin Spacey. A getaway driver meets a new girlfriend and wants to get out of the crime business, but his new boss has other ideas. And then something goes wrong…
IT COMES AT NIGHT – from July 6 – Starring Joel Edgerton and sporting a tagline that reads, “Imagine the end of the world. Now imagine something worse”, this post-apocalyptic psychological horror thriller centers on a terrified teen grappling with mounting terrors and the ever-present threat of an unnamed sickness that has decimated society.
THE BEGUILED – from July 14 – Sofia Coppola (Lost in Translation) new film is a seductive thriller set in the Civil War era starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning.
DUNKIRK – from July 20 – Directed by Christopher Nolan (Insterstellar, Inception, The Dark Knight), the next blockbuster class movie to hit our cinemas after TRANSFORMERS, about the British army’s withdrawal under fire from the advancing Nazi juggernaut in 1940.
A GHOST STORY – from July 27 – Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. A beautiful study of love, loss, and the essential human longing for meaning and connection.
NOW SHOWING:
- FIRST GIRL I LOVED
- LADY MACBETH
- A QUIET PASSION
- KEDI
- LADY MACBETH
- UNA
- ROUGH NIGHT
- HOTEL COOLGARDIE
- DESPICABLE ME 3
- TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT
- MY COUSIN RACHEL
- THE MUMMY
- CHURCHILL
- KING ARTHUR
- WONDER WOMAN
- 20TH CENTURY WOMEN
- HOUNDS OF LOVE
- PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN
- VICEROY’S HOUSE
- THE SENSE OF A ENDING
- NORMAN
- BAYWATCH
- ALIEN: COVENANT
- GET OUT
- GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 2
SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:
REVELATION FILM FESTIVAL 2017 – from July 6- 19 – Revelation Perth International Film Festival, a ‘go-to’ event for independent filmmakers, distributors and discerning audiences, has launched its largest program of the festival’s 20 years, boasting over 200 films screening in venues across Perth and Fremantle. STARTS NEXT THURSDAY!
VOLVO SCANDINAVIAN FILM FESTIVAL 2017 – Opens in Sydney July 11 and tours the nation, arriving in Perth Jul 20, til Aug 2. MORE AS IT APPROACHES!
ANDRE RIEU IN MAASTRICHT 2017 CONCERT – July 29 and 30 – One of the world’s most popular music artists, André Rieu’s annual Maastricht concert is an eagerly anticipated yearly cinema event, apparently setting new box office records in several countries in 2016.
–TRAILER.
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.