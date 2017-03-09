Jenny’s Notes for Thursday, March 9

Good Morning everyone…..another day or so without telephone communication…we’re just about there….However we have our guests joining us in the studio again today..Jo Laing a Trainer for Community Health will share another nutritious and tasty vegetarian recipe…. Jason Wells, physiotherapist, discusses hydrotherapy for joint pain, pelvic floor exercises, growing pains are they real? and common shoulder problems…..and Kathy Pugh, vice president of educational services at edx here at Curtin University explains the new education models, that allow more flexibility for students…Hope you can join us from 12 until 3pm today…

Here’s more infomartion on topics mentioned on today’s show:

Black Bean & Avocado Salad

Painful Condition & Red Meat

Red Lentil & Vegetable Dahl

