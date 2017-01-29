Congratulations to Brendon T. Moylan!

Tamworth 2017 has been a very big year for Brendon T. Moylan – Host of Curtin Radio’s “Born in Boots”.

Brendon has been inducted into the DJ Broadcasters Country Music Hall of Fame!

Fantastic effort. Brendon’s love of Country is evident in how long he has been broadcasting the Show for. It’s been 18 years. That’s dedication!

We’re looking forward to many more years of the very best Country Show in Australia.

Born in Boots is a 6 hour Country Music program on Curtin Radio every Saturday between Midday and 6PM. BiB plays all forms of Country Music with news, information and Country Quizzes