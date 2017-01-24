The Afternoon Show Summary – 2017/1/24

Good Morning everyone….

Enjoy the cooler weather while we can..going to be scorcher on Australia Day….Today between 12 and 3pm, the loveable Scotsman Max Kay joins me in the studio…just for a few giggles…Retirees WA Lorraine Thompson Administration for Joseph Banks Estate, highlights the benefits and fun the residents enjoy…Naomi Holtring from Intermediate Dispute says that January is the most popular time for Divorce, she has concerns for the childrens emotional state and has a few suggestions……Former restauranteur and colorful character from the hospitality industry in the 80’s Dawn Davies is taking on the establishment to prevent a Water Park being established which is said will affect the important Marine Park….and Adriana Fillppou tells us about a world record attempt to be held in the Swan River on Australia Day…

Hope you can joins us today…Jean is on the phones on 9484 1927..



Kind Regards

Jenny Seaton