Lamb Mosaic with Pesto and Mash
2017-01-11 18:23:00
Serves 2
Banjo Lamb Blade is an English cut of meat and boneless makes it easy to serve. The flavours are made for each other with the little bit of fat and happy chew lamb shoulder meat. The only struggle you will have is to ensure there is enough for all to have seconds. Having Dinner ready in less than an hour is good too.
Prep Time
15 min
Cook Time
45 min
Total Time
2 hr
Ingredients
- Boneless Lamb Banjo Blade
- Pesto Marinade
- 100 grams Basil
- 20 grams Pine Nuts
- 50ml Olive Oil
- 25 Grams Garlic
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Pesto Marinade
- Blend all ingredients into a paste in a Blender for two minutes.
Preparation
- Turn Blade fat side up and cut deep incisions (about 1cm deep) in a criss-cross fashion to create 2cm squares. The lamb blade now looks like a checkerboard or mosaic pieces.
- Salt & Pepper the lamb blade and marinade it with the Pesto Paste working it into the incisions.
- Refrigerate and allow the blade to marinade in the Pesto Paste for a minimum of 2 hours and a minimum of 24 hours before cooking.
Cooking Instructions
- Remove from fridge one hour before cooking, storing on baking tray in a warm place.
- Bake at 225C for 45 minutes then rest for 15 minutes in a warm place.
- Serve in pieces with your favourite Mash Potato.
