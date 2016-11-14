MONDAY 14 NOVEMBER – FROM PETER’S DIARY

1936 – Freddie Garrity (frontman for Freddie & the Dreamers) is born in Crumpsall, Manchester, England.

1940 – World War II: In England, Coventry is heavily bombed by German Luftwaffe bombers. Coventry Cathedral is almost completely destroyed.

1941 – World War II: The aircraft carrier HMS Ark Royal sinks due to torpedo damage from the German submarine U-81 sustained on November 13.

1960 – Elvis Presley’s latest single, “It’s Now Or Never,” sells 780,000 copies in the UK during its first week of release, making it the fastest-selling song in the country’s history.

1969 – Apollo program: NASA launches Apollo 12, the second crewed mission to the surface of the Moon.

1973 – In the United Kingdom, Princess Anne marries Captain Mark Phillips, in Westminster Abbey.

1983 – Michael Jackson’s 14-minute film Thriller debuts at the Metro Crest Theater in Los Angeles. Directed by John Landis, the short film will become the most popular video in MTV history when the network begins airing it in December. Many of Jackson’s famous friends show up at the premiere, including Diana Ross, Eddie Murphy and Warren Beatty. The film gets a standing ovation and the crowd demands an encore, which is granted.