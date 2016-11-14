FREE INFORMATION EVENINGS – THE PERTH BRAIN CENTRE

In support of Perinatal Depression and Anxiety Awareness Week that starts on November 14th, The Perth Brain Centre is holding free information evenings open to the public and healthcare professionals. Men and woman are welcome. They will have a few different speakers and be sharing information about what people can do to help themselves and also discussing new “neuroplastic” treatments for depression including Trans-Cranial Direct Current Stimulation.

The evenings are on Monday 14 November between 7 and 8pm at their clinic in Attadale, and on Thursday 17 November at the clinic in Currambine also between 7 and 8pm. Places are very limited so please contact the clinics on 65003277 or through the website www.perthbraincentre.com.au to reserve your spot.