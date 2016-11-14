The Afternoon Show Summary – 2016/11/14

MONDAY 14 NOVEMBER – ANOTHER WEEK STARTS!

Hello again everybody!

The start of a new week – hope this week doesn’t bring some of the changes to the world at large that last week did!

My morning producer today is Fay, with Alfred joining me at midday looking after the on-air part of the programme.

Our guests today are:

• David Zampatti, who is the Theatre & Music Critic of The West Australian, and a regular contributor to the programme. David will be telling us ‘what’s on’ in Perth, together with his critical comment on the shows and events. David will join us at 12.20.

• At around 12.40 Steve Worner, the Media Liaison Officer with the Department of Housing will join us in the studio with up-to-date news from the department.

• Associate Professor Debra Gare of the University of Notre Dame, will join us on the phone at 20 to 2, to tell us of Prime Minister John Curtin’s ‘war against the state’ that is revealed in a National Trust lecture that is to be held on 17 November at The Grove Library.

• Lastly today, fellow presenter Dean Martin will join us in the studio, not as a record spinner, but with his professional dentist’s hat on (or should that have read ‘mask’?!) and will be available to answer any dental questions you may wish to put via our studio number 9484 1927. Dean will join us at 2.10

The music breaks today will be provided by Frank & Ella, Johnny Mathis, the Easybeats, the Everly Brothers, Floyd Cramer, Bobby McFerrin and Buddy Holly, among others.

I do hope you’ll be able to join Alfred & myself from midday; you know you’re always welcome to give us a call on 9484 1927 – we love to hear from you.

Looking forward to your company from just after the midday news.

Best wishes

Mike