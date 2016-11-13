FROM THE VAULT – 13 NOVEMBER 2016

Another sad week in the world of entertainment with the deaths of Leonard Cohen, Al Caiola, Sir Jimmy Young and Robert Vaughan. Leonard Cohen’s death has been widely covered, but we’ll briefly pay tribute to Al Caiola and Sir Jimmy Young this morning between 09:00 and Mid-day.

Also, for today’s Feature Hour I’ll be joined in the studio by local rock music historian David Marr and together we’ll be taking a look at a pioneering Australian record label from the 1950’s, Planet Records (loved their slogan “If it’s out of this world it must be on a Planet”!)

Our look at the chart toppers from this week takes us back to 1966 and for a special reason.

Be sure to tune in as once again we delve into the archive of jive!