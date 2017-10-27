Cinema in Perth – October 27, 2017

FEATURED REVIEW:

Opens 26 October

Director: George Clooney

2017/UK, USA/105min/Classification MA15+

Rating 2.5 out of 5

For me, this should be the ultimate film – a collaboration of some of the best and quirkiest

filmmakers of our time – Joel and Ethan Coen and George Clooney.

Directed by Clooney and co-written with the Coen brothers this is a tale of idealistic mid-century

suburban America. A utopia has been created in Suburbicon and if you agree with the

advertising at the start of the film, then this place truly is heaven on earth.

Except it’s not. There’s a dark underside to this utopia. There’s racial disharmony, there’s

infidelity, there’s murder.

The film focuses on Gardner Lodge (played by frequent Clooney collaborator Matt Damon).

Lodge needs to alter his domestic affairs so he can runaway with his true love to Aruba.

However his plans are disrupted by a shrewd insurance inspector, his bombastic brother-in- law

and the knuckleheads he employed to do his dirty work.

Whilst the look of this film is spectacular – it perfectly captures the late 1950s feel with

costumes, cars and set design, it sadly lacks in a cohesive plot. It feels like there are two

different stories playing that only barely intersect. Both are fascinating but together it’s an odd

mix.

I truly wanted to love this, but I was disappointed. Sorry George.

Notes:

This is the first film Clooney has directed but not appeared in.

RATING: 2.5 out of 5 – Reviewed by Suzanne Worner

COMING SOON:

***THREE SUMMERS – from Nov 2 – Ben Elton’s newest film, An ensemble comedy that includes Magda Zubanski, Michael Caton, Deborah Mailman and John Waters, made in our own Peel Region, the film premieres at an industry-only red carpet event before kicking off for a week of fund-raising charity premieres around the state. Watch this space for more info next week!

***LOVING VINCENT – from Nov. 2 – This film itself is a remarkable triumph of the love of art and the life and works of Van Gogh. Lovingly created, every one of the 65,000 frames of the film is an oil-painting hand-painted by 125 professional oil-painters who travelled from all across the world to the Loving Vincent studios in Poland and Greece to be a part of the production. As remarkable as Vincent’s brilliant paintings, is his passionate and ill-fated life, and mysterious death…all captured in this cinematic portrait, in the style of the master himself.

***BRAD’S STATUS – from Nov. 9 – Directed by Mike White. Starring Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson, Jemaine Clement, Michael Sheen, this story of envy and grasping speaks to our most uncomfortable feelings — and finds dignity in the unvarnished truth.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS – from Nov 9 – Kenneth Branagh directs and leads this Agatha Christie reboot, with an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad, in the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must solve the riddle before the murderer strikes again.

TULIP FEVER – from Nov. 23 – This is a film we should all want to see. Oscar winners Alicia Vikander, Judi Dench and Christoph Waltz along with Dane DeHaan, Zach Galifianakis in a historical drama written by Tom Stoppard, adapted from a novel by Deborah Moggach. A rich Dutchmen and his wife have their portrait painted. As the painting unfolds the painter and the young wife fall in love. Ambitions, dreams and desires lead to a grand deception.

NOW SHOWING:

***BRIGSBY BEAR – from Oct 26 – (exclusive to Luna Leederville!) Premiered at Sundance, starring Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Daine, Greg Kinnear.

***SUBURBICON – from Oct. 26 – The Coen Brothers team up with Director George Clooney (Confessions of A Dangerous Mind, The Monuments Men) – Starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore in a dark satire about desire, murder and insurance – this is looking better and better!

