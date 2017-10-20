Cinema in Perth – Friday, October 20th

COMING SOON:

THREE SUMMERS – from Nov 2 – Perth transplant, Ben Elton’s newest writing/directing project, an ensemble comedy that includes Michael Caton, Magda Zubanski, Nichola Bolestri, Nicholas Boshoi, Deborah Mailman and John Waters, made and set in WA!

BRIGSBY BEAR – from Oct 26 – (exclusive to Luna Leederville!) Premiered at Sundance, starring Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Daine, Greg Kinnear.

SUBURBICON – from Oct. 26 – The Coen Brothers team up with Director George Clooney (Confessions of A Dangerous Mind, The Monuments Men) – Starring Matt Damon and Julianne Moore in a dark satire about desire, murder and insurance – this is looking better and better!

LOVING VINCENT – from Nov. 2 – This film itself is a remarkable triumph of the love of art and the life and works of Van Gogh. Lovingly created, every one of the 65,000 frames of the film is an oil-painting hand-painted by 125 professional oil-painters who travelled from all across the world to the Loving Vincent studios in Poland and Greece to be a part of the production. As remarkable as Vincent’s brilliant paintings, is his passionate and ill-fated life, and mysterious death…all captured in this cinematic portrait, in the style of the master himself.

BRAD’S STATUS – from Nov. 9 – Directed by Mike White. Starring Ben Stiller, Luke Wilson, Jermaine Clement, Michael Sheen, this story of envy and grasping speaks to our most uncomfortable feelings — and finds dignity in the unvarnished truth.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS – from Nov 9 – Kenneth Branagh directs and leads this Agatha Christie reboot, with an all-star cast including Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad, in the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must solve the riddle before the murderer strikes again.

TULIP FEVER – from Nov. 23 – This is a film we should all want to see. Oscar winners Alicia Vikander, Judi Dench and Christoph Waltz along with Dane DeHaan, Zach Galifianakis in a historical drama written by Tom Stoppard, adapted from a novel by Deborah Moggach. A rich Dutchmen and his wife have their portrait painted. As the painting unfolds the painter and the young wife fall in love. Ambitions, dreams and desires lead to a grand deception.

NOW SHOWING:

BLADERUNNER 2049 – Officer K (Ryan Gosling), LAPD blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos, leading him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US – Starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba. Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain.

BLUE – Our oceans are broken. Half of all marine life has been lost in the last 40 years. By 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish. The film tackles themes of habitat destruction, species loss and pollution. Far from being a voice of despair, Blue is a call to arms and action. Australia is at a crossroads where it can be seen as a marine conservation leader. And we have to move fast: 90% of the creatures living in Australian oceans occur nowhere else in the world.

THE ONLY BOY LIVING IN NEW YORK – From the 1970’s Simon & Garfunkel song, the story of a young graduate Thomas (Callum Turner) who becomes romantically entangled with his father’s mistress (Kate Beckinsale). The cast includes Pierce Brosnan as Thomas’s father, as well as Jeff Bridges and Cynthia Nixon.

FINAL PORTRAIT –It’s 1964 and American writer and art-lover James Lord (Armie Hammer) is visiting his friend, the famous artist Alberto Giacometti (Geoffrey Rush), who asks him to sit for a portrait in his Parisian studio. Directed by Stanley Tucci, this vignette of only a few, short weeks beautifully portrays the life and times of a bygone bohemian era.

BEATRIZ AT DINNER – Stars Selma Hayak and John Lithgow. As opposing worldviews collide over the dinner table, Beatriz’s (Hayak) pent-up outrage emerges in a way that surprises even herself. Variety said, “the first dramatic comedy that’s an explicit — and provocative — allegory of the Age of Trump”.

FLATLINERS –A remake of the 80’s medical thriller, starring Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page and James Norton, about a group of medical undergraduates exploring the final frontier: what happens when we die.

MOUNTAIN – Epic cinematic and musical collaboration between Sherpa filmmaker Jennifer Peedom and the Australian Chamber Orchestra, that explores humankind’s fascination with high places. Narrated by Willem Dafoe –breathtaking, big-screen vistas, backed by beautiful music and Dafoe’s distinctive narration makes this a surprisingly engaging cinematic experience.

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE Director: Matthew Vaughan, Cast: Taron Egerton, Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges. The sequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service

MOTHER! – Directed by Darren Aaronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhall Gleeson.

THE DINNER – The movie invites us to a chic restaurant with two couples – Paul and Claire Lohman (Steve Coogan and Laura Linney) and Paul’s politician brother Stan and his wife Katelyn (Richard Gere and Rebecca Hall). As the meal progresses, the cracks and long-simmering issues begin to show in the façade their family presents to the outside world.

THE LOVERS – Debra Winger and Tracey Letts. A husband and wife, each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable – one another.

ALI’S WEDDING – Ali is part of a dynamic Muslim community in Melbourne, in a warm, funny, eye-opening embrace of just one of the cultures within our culture.

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

THREE SUMMERS – Oct 26 – Ben Elton’s latest, a big-hearted, warm comedy, premieres at an industry (invitation-only!) Cygnet Cinema event, followed by a week of regional fundraising charity events. Stay tuned for more!

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI – from Dec 14 – TICKETS NOW ON SALE AT EVENT CINEMAS WEBSITE

GHOSTBUSTERS IMMERSIVE EVENT

Sunday 22nd October – tickets on sale now – will sell fast

Pre-screening entertainment from 8:15pm at Luna Leederville. Tickets $22 include a goodie bag. This is no Ordinary Screening…….you are IN the film!!

Your goodie bag packed with items and chants to play along with throughout the feature. Dress up as your favourite character for the costume competition before the show with great prizes!

Strictly 18+

THE CUNARD BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL

At Luna Palace Cinemas (Cinema Paradiso, Luna SX and Windsor) from 26 October – 15 November. With a spread of international award-winners, crowd favourites, and Australian premieres, this year’s films feature a star-studded line up of cinematic delights that dive directly into British culture, humour, and traditions.

The Festival opens with the Australian premiere of actor Andy Serkis’ (The Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes) directorial debut BREATHE, which opened the 61st BFI London Film Festival to considerable acclaim (“Natalie and I attended the Perth media preview and absolutely loved it”, says our reviewer Michael). Starring Oscar nominated Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Claire Foy (The Crown) BREATHE is the inspiring true story of a couple and their young son who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating illness.

RUSSIAN RESURRECTION FILM FESTIVAL

Screening: Fri 27 Oct – Wed 1 Nov at Cinema Paradiso

The largest festival of Russian film outside of Russia, the 14th Russian Resurrection Film Festival delivers 14 of the best from one of the world’s most diverse film cultures.

Includes a retrospective of renowned film director, screenwriter and producer Andrei Konchalovsky’s works including Runaway Train, Tango and Cash and Uncle Vanya.

AUSTRALIAN REVELATIONS

Monday October 30 – The Backlot Perth This month Australian Revelations presents the 1994 AFI award winning film Bad Boy Bubby. Unquestionably one of the defining films of the decade Bad Boy Bubby marked a great “anything is possible” moment for Australian cinema and is still a beacon for filmmakers wanting to do it their way.

Tickets from https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/australian-revelations-october-tickets-38220649993

LET THE RIGHT ONE IN – BLACK SWAN STATE THEATRE COMPANY

In anticipation of Black Swan State Theatre Company’s AUSTRALIAN PREMIERE stage adaptation of Let the Right One In, Luna Leederville will join forces to host a special screening of the acclaimed Swedish film on Monday 30 October (Halloween eve) at 7pm. Luna Leederville.

JAPANESE FILM FESTIVAL

Opens at Hoyts Carousel on November 1 with Mumon: The Land of Stealth (忍びの国) – EXPLOSIVE ACTION AND RAZOR SHARP COMEDY MIXED WITH STEALTHY POLITICAL INTRIGUE

OVER THE FENCE COMEDY FILM FESTIVAL

14 short comedy films from around the world. Returns to The Backlot in West Perth on Nov 3 and 4.