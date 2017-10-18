How to Listen

Creamy Rice Cereal

Creamy Rice Cereal
Ingredients
  1. 1 cup coconut milk
  2. 1 banana
  3. 4 cups cooked brown rice
  4. Tin crushed pineapple, drain and save juice
  5. ½ cup dates, chopped
Instructions
  1. Blend coconut milk, banana and saved pineapple juice until smooth.
  2. Place cooked rice in a casserole dish and fold in the crushed pineapple and dates.
  3. Stir through blended mixture and cook in 180ºC oven for about 20 minutes or until hot enough to serve.
  4. Serve topped with fresh seasonal fruit and chopped pecans.
October 18th, 2017
