Creamy Rice Cereal
2017-10-18 19:06:00
Prep Time
15 min
Cook Time
20 min
Total Time
35 min
Ingredients
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 1 banana
- 4 cups cooked brown rice
- Tin crushed pineapple, drain and save juice
- ½ cup dates, chopped
Instructions
- Blend coconut milk, banana and saved pineapple juice until smooth.
- Place cooked rice in a casserole dish and fold in the crushed pineapple and dates.
- Stir through blended mixture and cook in 180ºC oven for about 20 minutes or until hot enough to serve.
- Serve topped with fresh seasonal fruit and chopped pecans.
