Artichoke Bread
2017-10-18 18:58:31
This is another family recipe from The Flesh in My Life which outlines the love of family and some of the wonderful recipes which have shaped my life. Visit my shop at Mondos Butchers at 824 Beaufort Street, Inglewood. Call first on 9371 6350 as I am happy to personally sign a copy for you. This bread is wonderful with artichoke broth or served with olives and cheese.
Prep Time
30 min
Cook Time
45 min
Total Time
1 hr 15 min
Ingredients
- 3 eggs
- 150gm plain flour
- 7gm dry yeast
- 60ml olive oil
- 100ml warm milk
- 80gm Spanish manchego cheese, grated
- 200 g artichoke hearts in oil, drained and blotted
- 50gm leg ham, finely diced
- WA lake salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
- Combine the flour, yeast, and warm milk in a bowl, the set aside in a warm place for 15 minutes.
- Add eggs and cheese, mixing them in, then slowly pour in the oil and warm milk until everything is well blended.
- Add artichokes and ham, and mix well.
- Pour into a prepared greased loaf tin and bake at 180°C for about 45 minutes.
- Cool and slice.
Notes
- The bread is great as an accompaniment to any soup or antipasto platter.
Adapted from The Flesh in my Life
