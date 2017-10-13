BLADE RUNNER 2049

Opened in Australian cinemas Thursday Oct 5. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (ARRIVAL, SICARIO). Starring Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista, Jared Leto.

30 years after the original SciFi hit Blade Runner hit the big screen and set 30 years further into the future, LAPD officer K (Gosling) is both a Blade Runner as well as a replicant (artificial humans, used as servants and workers for dangerous and dirty jobs both on Earth and in space colonies), whose job is to track down rogue replicants and “retire” them – slang for killing them.

But he stumbles across something one of his targets, (Bautista) calls “a miracle” and sets into motion a race to find something that could plunge this dystopian world into further chaos. Along the way he meets a long-retired former Blade Runner, Deckard (Ford) who is in exile and guarding a dangerous secret that ties into K’s case and plunges them both into mortal danger by the unwanted attention of both the legal and corporate world.

To fans of the original 1982 Ridley Scott masterpiece and SciFi fans at large, this will be a no-brainer – In fact, I’ll wager most have already seen it and loved it. This is a legacy, “must-see” movie for the diehards, yet also a self-sustaining masterpiece that stands on its own merits for the Sci-curious alike. The story doesn’t rely on the original and goes off into new territory, while nonetheless re-purposing much of writer Phillip K. Dick’s backstory and Scott’s gritty, dirty look-and-feel and the sounds – including Hans Zimmer’s tribute to the original Vangelis soundtrack. The eye-popping visuals benefit immensely from the benefit of 30 years of CGI.

Oh, and see how many defunct corporate logos you can spot. They’re a curious element and dot a few of the sets…a little like easter eggs.

RATING: 4 out of 5, Reviewed by Michael Bazeley

NOTES: Blade Runner 2049 is currently polling at 83% on Rotten Tomatoes (% who saw and recommended it).