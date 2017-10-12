THE SECOND ANNUAL 2017 DRONE FILM FESTIVAL Aus-NZ (DFFANZ)

Screened at Luna Leederville last night, for one night only, as part of it’s Australasian tour, showcasing 36 very high resolution, short, unique and individually breathtaking works, in a genre that is still in its infancy. The “drone’s eye view” is still new enough to be breathtaking, giving us a view of our world ike we’ve never had before – enough that this reviewer emerged from the cinema with a strange feeling, like I’d been to another world and very reminiscent of the first views of our planet from the first space rockets and moon shots.

I’d rate this experience highly and furthermore recommend that next time Curtin are offering tickets that you pick up that phone and dial in! Luckily, if you open up YouTube, you’ll be able to burn a few hours entertaining yourself – but it still won’t be the same as the Big Screen.