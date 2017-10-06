Cinema in Perth – Friday, October 6th

[CLICK ON ANY TITLE TO LAUNCH MORE INFORMATION AND MOVIE PREVIEWS!!]

THIS WEEK’S REVIEW:

FINAL PORTRAIT

Opens 5 October 2017

Director: Stanley Tucci

2017/UK/90min/Classified M

The fabulous Geoffrey Rush stars as word-renowned Italian artist Albert Giacometti in Final Portrait – a lovely story about an unconventional friendship set in bohemian Paris.

Told through the eyes of American writer James Lord, Final Portrait gives a revealing insight into the artistic process.

James Lord was an art lover and fan of Giacometti’s who jumped at the chance to pose for a portrait – a process he was assured would only take a few days.

Giacometti is intolerable, charming and prone to fits of anger and just as the portrait begins to emerge, he paints over it and starts again.

Due to his incredible likeness to the artist, no one could play this role other than Geoffrey Rush and he does so with gusto.

Final Portrait will leave you questioning if artistic genius is a blessing or a curse.

Notes: London doubled for Paris in the film because they couldn’t afford to film in Paris. Filming took place over a week and a half and CGI was used to make it look like Paris. According to Tucci, it was cheaper for a small film to use CGI than to visit the real location.

Tucci’s fifth film as a director, others include Blind Date and The Imposters

The finished portrait was widely exhibited around the world after its completion.

Swiss-born painter and sculptor Alberto Giacometti was obsessed with the human head and incorporated both surrealism and cubism in his works. Being a perfectionist, he was continuously reworking his own sculptures and paintings.

RATING: 3.5 out of 5 – REVIEWED BY: Suzanne Worner

COMING SOON:

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US – from Oct. 12 – Starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba. Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain.

BLUE – from Oct. 12 – Our oceans are broken. Half of all marine life has been lost in the last 40 years. By 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish. The film tackles themes of habitat destruction, species loss and pollution. Far from being a voice of despair, Blue is a call to arms and action. Australia is at a crossroads where it can be seen as a marine conservation leader. And we have to move fast: 90% of the creatures living in Australian oceans occur nowhere else in the world.

THE ONLY BOY LIVING IN NEW YORK – from Oct. 12 – From the 1970’s Simon & Garfunkel song, the story of a young graduate Thomas (Callum Turner) who becomes romantically entangled with his father’s mistress (Kate Beckinsale). The cast includes Pierce Brosnan as Thomas’s father, as well as Jeff Bridges and Cynthia Nixon.

SUBURBICON – from Oct. 26 – The Coen Brothers team up with George Clooney – say no more (for now!)

TULIP FEVER – from Nov. 23 – This is a film we should all want to see. Oscar winners Alicia Vikander, Judi Dench and Christoph Waltz along with Dane DeHaan, Zach Galifianakis in a historical drama written by Tom Stoppard, adapted from a novel by Deborah Moggach. A rich Dutchmen and his wife have their portrait painted. As the painting unfolds the painter and the young wife fall in love. Ambitions, dreams and desires lead to a grand deception.

NOW SHOWING:

BLADERUNNER 2049 – Officer K (Ryan Gosling), LAPD blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos, leading him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

BEATRIZ AT DINNER – Stars Selma Hayak and John Lithgow. As opposing worldviews collide over the dinner table, Beatriz’s (Hayak) pent-up outrage emerges in a way that surprises even herself. Variety said, “the first dramatic comedy that’s an explicit — and provocative — allegory of the Age of Trump”.

FLATLINERS –A remake of the 80’s medical thriller, starring Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page and James Norton, about a group of medical undergraduates exploring the final frontier: what happens when we die.

MOUNTAIN – Epic cinematic and musical collaboration between Sherpa filmmaker Jennifer Peedom and the Australian Chamber Orchestra, that explores humankind’s fascination with high places. Narrated by Willem Dafoe –breathtaking, big-screen vistas, backed by beautiful music and Dafoe’s distinctive narration makes this a surprisingly engaging cinematic experience.

BRIGSBY BEAR – (exclusive to Luna Leederville!) Premiered at Sundance, starring Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Daine, Greg Kinnear

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE Director: Matthew Vaughan, Cast: Taron Egerton, Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges. The sequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service

MOTHER! – Directed by Darren Aaronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhall Gleeson.

AMERICAN ASSASSIN – Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Mitch Rapp (O’Brien) saw his world collapse when the girl he loved was killed in a terrorist attack. Fast forward and now he is Anti-terrorism’s hottest recruit, under the tutelage of the legendary Stan Hurley (Keaton), whose reminders to “not get personal” get swept away when one of Hurley’s own past proteges turns rogue and steals 15kg of deadly plutonium.

THE DINNER – The movie invites us to a chic restaurant with two couples – Paul and Claire Lohman (Steve Coogan and Laura Linney) and Paul’s politician brother Stan and his wife Katelyn (Richard Gere and Rebecca Hall). As the meal progresses, the cracks and long-simmering issues begin to show in the façade their family presents to the outside world.

THE LOVERS – Debra Winger and Tracey Letts. A husband and wife, each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable – one another.

ALI’S WEDDING – Ali is part of a dynamic Muslim community in Melbourne, in a warm, funny, eye-opening embrace of just one of the cultures within our culture.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD – Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Gary Oldman. A hitman is to give evidence at an international court case and his bodyguard needs to get him there alive.

AMERICAN MADE – Directed by Doug Liman, starring Tom Cruise. Set in the early 80s with kooky politics, the Columbian cocaine cartel and laughs.

KILLING GROUND – Aaron Pedersen, Ian Meadows, Harriet Dyer, Director: Damien Power. Described as “wickedly clever”, KILLING GROUND is the new Australian survival thriller that took to the world stage when it premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

MADAME – Toni Collette, Harvey Keitel, Rossy de Palma and Michael Smiley star in this romantic comedy.

MAUDIE – Academy Award nominees Sally Hawkins (Happy-Go-Lucky, Blue Jasmine) and Ethan Hawke star in the true story of Maud Lewis, who overcame physical challenges to become one of Canada’s premier folk artists.

WIND RIVER – Taylor Sheridan’s directorial debut, starring Jeremy Renner and Jennifer Olsen.

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

2017 LAVAZZA ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL

The 18th Lavazza Italian Film Festival screens at Cinema Paradiso and Luna SX from September 21 to October 11 presenting over 30 of the best films from cinema masters and ground breaking new talent out of Italy. The festival closes on 11 October with a twentieth anniversary screening of Life Is Beautiful.

GHOSTBUSTERS IMMERSIVE EVENT

Sunday 22nd October – tickets on sale now – will sell fast

Pre-screening entertainment from 8:15pm at Luna Leederville. Tickets $22 include a goodie bag. This is no Ordinary Screening…….you are IN the film!!

Your goodie bag packed with items and chants to play along with throughout the feature. Dress up as your favourite character for the costume competition before the show with great prizes!

Strictly 18+

THE CUNARD BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL

At Luna Palace Cinemas (Cinema Paradiso, Luna SX and Windsor) from 26 October – 15 November. With a spread of international award-winners, crowd favourites, and Australian premieres, this year’s films feature a star-studded line up of cinematic delights that dive directly into British culture, humour, and traditions.

RUSSIAN RESURRECTION FILM FESTIVAL

Screening: Fri 27 Oct – Wed 1 Nov at Cinema Paradiso

The largest festival of Russian film outside of Russia, the 14th Russian Resurrection Film Festival delivers 14 of the best from one of the world’s most diverse film cultures.

Includes a retrospective of renowned film director, screenwriter and producer Andrei Konchalovsky’s works including Runaway Train, Tango and Cash and Uncle Vanya.

AUSTRALIAN REVELATIONS

Monday October 30 – The Backlot Perth This month Australian Revelations presents the 1994 AFI award winning film Bad Boy Bubby. Unquestionably one of the defining films of the decade Bad Boy Bubby marked a great “anything is possible” moment for Australian cinema and is still a beacon for filmmakers wanting to do it their way.

OVER THE FENCE COMEDY FILM FESTIVAL

14 short comedy films from around the world. Returns to The Backlot in West Perth on 3+4 November.

THE SECOND ANNUAL 2017 DRONE FILM FESTIVAL Aus-NZ (DFFANZ)

Screening at Luna Leederville on October 12, 6:30-9:00.

Drone film is a new and unique form of capturing the world from above, allowing the mind to see what would be impossible by presenting a whole new vision of cinematography. The DFFANZ was created to present drone films, stories and documentaries by film makers, production companies and everyday drone hobby enthusiasts.

DETAIL: Screening across 11 major cities in Australia and New Zealand in Darwin, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Perth, Hobart, Adelaide, Brisbane, Auckland, Christchurch & Wellington, DFFANZ will showcase 36 unique short films from around the world.

Today we use drones in a form of art meets film and everything in between, they have come a long way in technology advancement, usage, access and availability has opened the skies to creative minds from around the globe.