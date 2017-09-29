Cinema in Perth – Friday September 28th, 2017

THIS WEEK’S REVIEW:

THE BATTLE OF THE SEXES

THE BATTLE OF THE SEXES – Directed by Jonathon Dayton (LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE). Starring Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Bill Pullman, Andrea Riseborough, Austin Stowell, Sarah Silverman, Alan Cumming.

This true, throwback tale from 1973 is amazingly well-suited for our times and perfectly timed for our nation -right now– and needs to be told. 29-year-old Billie Jean King (Stone) is at the top of her game as the world’s #1 female tennis player and is just realising that she prefers girls to boys.

Indignant about the financial raw deal –women players were being paid only 1/7th the prizemoney of their male counterparts (…and, ladies, has that issue ever been really addressed…?) Billie Jean teams up with friend and backer Gladys (Silverman) to form an independent women’s tennis league – and the Virginia Slims competition was born.

When Billie Jean falls for her hair dresser (Riseborough) during the competition, it is a distraction exploited by wily Australian star Margaret Court, allowing her to topple King and become the new #1.

Enter the roguish hustler and former male champion, Bobbie Riggs (Carell). Instead of a career comeback, Riggs decides to generate some publicity, by surfing the wave of sexual politics and billing himself as a male chauvinist pig and challenging Court to a match. This begins the first of only two “Battle of The Sexes”, which he easily wins.

What follows is the buildup to the historic King – Riggs match and how it played itself out. While Billie Jean’s husband, Larry (Stowell), is nothing shy of a real-life saint and Stone is an unquestionably wonderful actor, I think Steve Carell steals the show (just a little) in his portrayal of Riggs, that talented, larger than life showman exploiting the prejudices of his time to turn some coin and extend his career long after it should have faded.

This film isn’t just humorous and entertaining, it is also a precious piece of our collective history. But, not just that: it is a touchstone in the still ongoing struggle for the rights of women to an equality they are long overdue.

And, in this benighted, divided time, where prejudice and discrimination are euphemised as mere “preference”, it is likewise a rally cry for the non-hetero community who, in an enlightened future age, will not need to beg for legal recognition or an equality that will be unquestioned. In harking back 50 years to the 70s, the film offers historically clear evidence of the archaic chauvinism still alive and well in our civilisation today, oinking its way along the corridors of power.

NOTES: In the film and very interesting in light of her clear and present anti-gay stance during the current Australian marriage equality ballot, Margaret Court is portrayed -even in her youth- as something of a religious fundamentalist, critical of King’s sexuality and kneeling before the patriarchy that is too often still extolled in Christian and other religions.

RATING: 4.5 out of 5 – REVIEWED BY: Michael Bazeley

COMING SOON:

BLADERUNNER 2049 – from Oct. 5 – Officer K (Ryan Gosling), LAPD blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos, leading him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

FINAL PORTRAIT – from Oct. 5 – It’s 1964 and American writer and art-lover James Lord (Armie Hammer) is visiting his friend, the famous artist Alberto Giacometti (Geoffrey Rush), who asks him to sit for a portrait in his Parisian studio. Directed by Stanley Tucci, this vignette of only a few, short weeks beautifully portrays the life and times of a bygone bohemian era.

BLUE – from Oct. 12 – Our oceans are broken. Half of all marine life has been lost in the last 40 years. By 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish. The film tackles themes of habitat destruction, species loss and pollution. Far from being a voice of despair, Blue is a call to arms and action. Australia is at a crossroads where it can be seen as a marine conservation leader. And we have to move fast: 90% of the creatures living in Australian oceans occur nowhere else in the world.

THE ONLY BOY LIVING IN NEW YORK – from Oct. 12 – From the 1970’s Simon & Garfunkel song, the story of a young graduate Thomas (Callum Turner) who becomes romantically entangled with his father’s mistress (Kate Beckinsale). The cast includes Pierce Brosnan as Thomas’s father, as well as Jeff Bridges and Cynthia Nixon.

SUBURBICON – from Oct. 26 – The Coen Brothers team up with George Clooney – say no more (for now!)

NOW SHOWING:

BEATRIZ AT DINNER – Stars Selma Hayak and John Lithgow. As opposing worldviews collide over the dinner table, Beatriz’s (Hayak) pent-up outrage emerges in a way that surprises even herself. Variety said, “the first dramatic comedy that’s an explicit — and provocative — allegory of the Age of Trump”.

BATTLE OF THE SEXES – In the wake of the sexual revolution and the rise of the women’s movement, the 1973 tennis match between women’s world #1 Billie Jean King (Academy Award winner Emma Stone) and ex-men’s-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Academy Award nominee Steve Carell) was billed as the BATTLE OF THE SEXES and became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time, reaching 90 million viewers around the world.

FLATLINERS –A remake of the 80’s medical thriller, starring Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page and James Norton, about a group of medical undergraduates exploring the final frontier: what happens when we die.

MOUNTAIN – Epic cinematic and musical collaboration between Sherpa filmmaker Jennifer Peedom and the Australian Chamber Orchestra, that explores humankind’s fascination with high places. Narrated by Willem Dafoe –breathtaking, big-screen vistas, backed by beautiful music and Dafoe’s distinctive narration makes this a surprisingly engaging cinematic experience.

BRIGSBY BEAR – (exclusive to Luna Leederville!) Premiered at Sundance, starring Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Daine, Greg Kinnear

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE Director: Matthew Vaughan, Cast: Taron Egerton, Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges. The sequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service

MOTHER! – Directed by Darren Aaronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhall Gleeson.

AMERICAN ASSASSIN – Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Mitch Rapp (O’Brien) saw his world collapse when the girl he loved was killed in a terrorist attack. Fast forward and now he is Anti-terrorism’s hottest recruit, under the tutelage of the legendary Stan Hurley (Keaton), whose reminders to “not get personal” get swept away when one of Hurley’s own past proteges turns rogue and steals 15kg of deadly plutonium.

THE DINNER – The movie invites us to a chic restaurant with two couples – Paul and Claire Lohman (Steve Coogan and Laura Linney) and Paul’s politician brother Stan and his wife Katelyn (Richard Gere and Rebecca Hall). As the meal progresses, the cracks and long-simmering issues begin to show in the façade their family presents to the outside world.

THE LOVERS – Debra Winger and Tracey Letts. A husband and wife, each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable – one another.

ALI’S WEDDING – Ali is part of a dynamic Muslim community in Melbourne, in a warm, funny, eye-opening embrace of just one of the cultures within our culture.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD – Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Gary Oldman. A hitman is to give evidence at an international court case and his bodyguard needs to get him there alive.

AMERICAN MADE – Directed by Doug Liman, starring Tom Cruise. Set in the early 80s with kooky politics, the Columbian cocaine cartel and laughs.

MADAME – Toni Collette, Harvey Keitel, Rossy de Palma and Michael Smiley star in this romantic comedy.

MAUDIE – Academy Award nominees Sally Hawkins (Happy-Go-Lucky, Blue Jasmine) and Ethan Hawke star in the true story of Maud Lewis, who overcame physical challenges to become one of Canada’s premier folk artists.

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

2017 LAVAZZA ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL

The 18th Lavazza Italian Film Festival screens at Cinema Paradiso and Luna SX from September 21 to October 11 presenting over 30 of the best films from cinema masters and ground breaking new talent out of Italy.

JOHN LE CARRE – AN EVENING WITH GEORGE SMILEY

Luna Palace Cinemas and Trafalgar Releasing are thrilled to announce John le Carré – An Evening with George Smiley, captured live in HD coming to the Windsor and Cinema Paradiso on September 30 & October 1.

Coinciding with the publication date of his new novel, A Legacy of Spies, the event will include readings from the book by the author. The novel sees the return of some of le Carré’s most iconic Cold War characters, including George Smiley and his trusted lieutenant, Peter Guillam, as their past comes back to claim them in the present. With a rare question and answer session, this will be an unmissable opportunity to experience one of the foremost chroniclers of our age, direct and in his own words.

GHOSTBUSTERS IMMERSIVE EVENT

Sunday 22 October – tickets now on sale – will sell fast

Pre-screening entertainment from 8:15, film screening 9PM at Luna Leederville. Tickets $22 include a goodie bag. This is no Ordinary Screening…….

Tonight you are IN the film!!

Your goodie bag packed with items and chants to play along with throughout the feature.

From 8:15pm you can grab the pre-show ECTOPLASM cocktail by guest mixologist from HULA BULA! Our Team of GHOSTBUSTERS will kick some ghost ass in the foyer…. Then step into the cinema to use our STAY PUFT MARSHMALLOW photobooth!.

Dress up as your favourite character for our COSTUME COMPETITION before the show with great prizes!

In Cinema POP-UP BAR serving throughout the screening!

Strictly 18+

THE CUNARD BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL

At Luna Palace Cinemas (Cinema Paradiso, Luna SX and Windsor) from 26 October – 15 November

With a spread of international award-winners, crowd favourites, and Australian premieres, this year’s films feature a star-studded line up of cinematic delights that dive directly into British culture, humour, and traditions.

RUSSIAN RESURRECTION FILM FESTIVAL

Screening: Fri 27 Oct – Wed 1 Nov at Cinema Paradiso

Tickets go on sale on Monday from Cinema Paradiso for the largest festival of Russian film outside of Russia. The 14th Russian resurrection Film Festival delivers 14 of the best from one of the world’s most diverse film cultures.

AUSTRALIAN REVELATIONS

Monday October 30 – The Backlot Perth

For October, Australian Revelations presents the 1994 AFL award winning film Bad Boy Bubby.

Unquestionably one of the defining films of the decade, Bad Boy Bubby marked a great “anything is possible” moment for Australian cinema and is still a beacon for filmmakers wanting to do it their way.

Click the link for tickets

OVER THE FENCE COMEDY FILM FESTIVAL

14 short comedy films from around the world. Returns to The Backlot in West Perth on 3+4 November.