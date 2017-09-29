KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE

Director: Matthew Vaughan, Cast: Taron Egerton, Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges. Classified MA 15+

The sequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: Golden Circle is an action/spy/comedy film that borders on the edge of farcical. At over 2 hours long, I’ve heard this likened to watching a kid in a toystore… race in, grab everything and fall down in exhaustion. It’s got thrills, spills and action galore.

British secret spy organisation The Kingsman is a select group of stylish agents who are nearly wiped out by a new enemy. The survivors must resort to their Doomsday plan and team up with their American counterparts to track down the evil Poppy.

Poppy – played with gusto by Julianne Moore – runs an international drug cartel. She’s tired of hiding away and pines for home and wants to be acknowledged as the most successful businesswoman in the world. For her own amusement, Poppy has also kidnapped Elton John. I wasn’t sure until I checked the credits if this was the actual Elton John but it is. Elton gave me the most laughs in the film – I don’t think he was acting!

Ultimately this is an escape from reality to a world of espionage and fabulous gadgets. Think Get Smart and Agent 86 and you’re on track, albeit with a meat mincer.

NOTES: This film was co-written and directed by Matthew Vaughan – husband of supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Schiffer is credited as an Executive Producer.

The film’s cast includes five Oscar winners: Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, Colin Firth, and Elton John.

RATING: 2.5 out of 5 – REVIEWED BY: Suzanne Worner, September 22, 2017