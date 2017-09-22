Cinema in Perth

THIS WEEK’S REVIEW:

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE

(Click each title to watch the trailer!) Opens 21 September. Director: Matthew Vaughan, Cast: Taron Egerton, Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry, Colin Firth, Jeff Bridges. Classified MA 15+

The sequel to 2014’s Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: Golden Circle is an action/spy/comedy film that borders on the edge of farcical. At over 2 hours long, I’ve heard this likened to watching a kid in a toystore… race in, grab everything and fall down in exhaustion. It’s got thrills, spills and action galore.

British secret spy organisation The Kingsman is a select group of stylish agents who are nearly wiped out by a new enemy. The survivors must resort to their Doomsday plan and team up with their American counterparts to track down the evil Poppy.

Poppy – played with gusto by Julianne Moore – runs an international drug cartel. She’s tired of hiding away and pines for home and wants to be acknowledged as the most successful businesswoman in the world. For her own amusement, Poppy has also kidnapped Elton John. I wasn’t sure until I checked the credits if this was the actual Elton John but it is. Elton gave me the most laughs in the film – I don’t think he was acting!

Ultimately this is an escape from reality to a world of espionage and fabulous gadgets. Think Get Smart and Agent 86 and you’re on track, albeit with a meat mincer.

NOTES: This film was co-written and directed by Matthew Vaughan – husband of supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Schiffer is credited as an Executive Producer.

The film’s cast includes five Oscar winners: Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Jeff Bridges, Colin Firth, and Elton John.

RATING: 2.5 out of 5 – REVIEWED BY: Suzanne Worner

COMING SOON:

(Click each title to watch the trailer!)

BLUE – from Oct. 12 – Our oceans are broken. Half of all marine life has been lost in the last 40 years. By 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish. The film tackles themes of habitat destruction, species loss and pollution. Far from being a voice of despair, Blue is a call to arms and action. Australia is at a crossroads where it can be seen as a marine conservation leader. And we have to move fast: 90% of the creatures living in Australian oceans occur nowhere else in the world.

BEATRIZ AT DINNER – From Sept. 28 – Stars Selma Hayak and John Lithgow. As opposing worldviews collide over the dinner table, Beatriz’s (Hayak) pent-up outrage emerges in a way that surprises even herself. Variety said, “the first dramatic comedy that’s an explicit — and provocative — allegory of the Age of Trump”.

MOUNTAIN – from Sept. 21 – Epic cinematic and musical collaboration between Sherpa filmmaker Jennifer Peedom and the Australian Chamber Orchestra, that explores humankind’s fascination with high places. Narrated by Willem Dafoe –breathtaking, big-screen vistas, backed by beautiful music and Dafoe’s distinctive narration makes this a surprisingly engaging cinematic experience.

BRIGSBY BEAR – from Sept. 21 (exclusive to Luna Leederville!) Premiered at Sundance, starring Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Daine, Greg Kinnear

BATTLE OF THE SEXES – from Sept. 28 – In the wake of the sexual revolution and the rise of the women’s movement, the 1973 tennis match between women’s world #1 Billie Jean King (Academy Award winner Emma Stone) and ex-men’s-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Academy Award nominee Steve Carell) was billed as the BATTLE OF THE SEXES and became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time, reaching 90 million viewers around the world.

FLATLINERS – from Sept. 28 – A remake of the 80’s medical thriller, starring Nina Dobrev, Ellen Page and James Norton, about a group of medical undergraduates exploring the final frontier: what happens when we die.

BLADERUNNER 2049 – from Oct. 5 – Officer K (Ryan Gosling), LAPD blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos, leading him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

FINAL PORTRAIT – from Oct. 5 – It’s 1964 and American writer and art-lover James Lord (Armie Hammer) is visiting his friend, the famous artist Alberto Giacometti (Geoffrey Rush), who asks him to sit for a portrait in his Parisian studio. Directed by Stanley Tucci, this vignette of only a few, short weeks beautifully portrays the life and times of a bygone bohemian era.

THE ONLY BOY LIVING IN NEW YORK – from Oct. 12 – From the 1970’s Simon & Garfunkel song, the story of a young graduate Thomas (Callum Turner) who becomes romantically entangled with his father’s mistress (Kate Beckinsale). The cast includes Pierce Brosnan as Thomas’s father, as well as Jeff Bridges and Cynthia Nixon.

NOW SHOWING:

MOTHER! – Directed by Darren Aaronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhall Gleeson.

AMERICAN ASSASSIN – Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Mitch Rapp (O’Brien) saw his world collapse when the girl he loved was killed in a terrorist attack. Fast forward and now he is Anti-terrorism’s hottest recruit, under the tutelage of the legendary Stan Hurley (Keaton), whose reminders to “not get personal” get swept away when one of Hurley’s own past proteges turns rogue and steals 15kg of deadly plutonium.

THE DINNER – The movie invites us to a chic restaurant with two couples – Paul and Claire Lohman (Steve Coogan and Laura Linney) and Paul’s politician brother Stan and his wife Katelyn (Richard Gere and Rebecca Hall). As the meal progresses, the cracks and long-simmering issues begin to show in the façade their family presents to the outside world.

THE LOVERS – Debra Winger and Tracey Letts. A husband and wife, each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable – one another.

ALI’S WEDDING – Ali is part of a dynamic Muslim community in Melbourne, in a warm, funny, eye-opening embrace of just one of the cultures within our culture.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD – Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Gary Oldman. A hitman is to give evidence at an international court case and his bodyguard needs to get him there alive.

AMERICAN MADE – Directed by Doug Liman, starring Tom Cruise. Set in the early 80s with kooky politics, the Columbian cocaine cartel and laughs.

KILLING GROUND – Aaron Pedersen, Ian Meadows, Harriet Dyer, Director: Damien Power. Described as “wickedly clever”, KILLING GROUND is the new Australian survival thriller that took to the world stage when it premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

MADAME – Toni Collette, Harvey Keitel, Rossy de Palma and Michael Smiley star in this romantic comedy.

MAUDIE – Academy Award nominees Sally Hawkins (Happy-Go-Lucky, Blue Jasmine) and Ethan Hawke star in the true story of Maud Lewis, who overcame physical challenges to become one of Canada’s premier folk artists.

LOGAN LUCKY – Katherine Waterston, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig. Director: Steven Soderbergh (Oceans 11, 12, 13, Traffic). Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.

WIND RIVER – Taylor Sheridan’s directorial debut, starring Jeremy Renner and Jennifer Olsen.

THE BIG SICK – Pakistan-born comedian Kumail and grad student Emily fall in love but must traverse the clash of cultures.

A TRIP TO SPAIN –Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon eat, bicker and do impressions while touring through Spain.

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

2017 LAVAZZA ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL

The 18th Lavazza Italian Film Festival screens at Cinema Paradiso and Luna SX from September 21 to October 11 presenting over 30 of the best films from cinema masters and ground breaking new talent out of Italy.

Perth’s own Greta Scacchi will attend for a post screening Q+A for Saturday’s session of TENDERNESS, hosted by Mark Naglazas.

JEWISH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Program launch Sunday 24 September – 6.30pm – Event Cinemas Morley Galleria

The Jewish International Film Festival launches its full program at Greater Union Cinemas, Morley on Sunday 24 September with a special one-off screening of Jungle!

Starring Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), the film tells the incredible real life survival story of Australian based Israeli entrepreneur Yossi Ghinsberg, from Wolf Creek director Greg McLean.

Click the link in the title for tickets and further info!

STUDIO GHIBLI- Encore screenings!

Due to popular demand, Luna have announced encore screenings of PRINCESS MONONOKE and THE WIND RISES at Luna Leederville, both on Sept 21 and then on Sept 26 (WIND) and 27 (PRINCESS). (Click the links for details).

AUSTRALIAN REVELATIONS

Monday September 25 – The Backlot Perth

This month Australian Revelations presents the 1998 drama Head On based on the novel Loaded written by Christos Tsiolkas.

The story of Ari (Alex Dimitriades), a young Greek man in Melbourne, in conflict with his background, his sexuality, unable to come to terms with his future, and unable to express the turmoil within his passionate heart, or his individual head. His only mode of self expression is in excess: excess in sex, in drugs, in anti-social and anti-authority behaviour, rejecting his parents but also rejecting his need of them.

Click the title for ticket and other info!

GHOSTBUSTERS IMMERSIVE EVENT

Sunday 22nd October – Pre-screening entertainment from 8:15, film screening 9PM at Luna Leederville. Tickets $22 include a goodie bag. This is no Ordinary Screening…….Tonight you are IN the film!!

Your goodie bag packed with items and chants to play along with throughout the feature.

From 8:15pm you can grab the pre-show ECTOPLASM cocktail by guest mixologist from HULA BULA! Our Team of GHOSTBUSTERS will kick some ghost ass in the foyer…. Then step into the cinema to use our STAY PUFT MARSHMALLOW photobooth!.

Dress up as your favourite character for our COSTUME COMPETITION before the show with great prizes!

In Cinema POP-UP BAR serving throughout the screening! (Strictly 18+!)

JOHN LE CARRE – AN EVENING WITH GEORGE SMILEY

Luna Palace Cinemas and Trafalgar Releasing are thrilled to announce John le Carré – An Evening with George Smiley, captured live in HD coming to the Windsor and Cinema Paradiso on September 30 & October 1.

Coinciding with the publication date of his new novel, A Legacy of Spies, the event will include readings from the book by the author. The novel sees the return of some of le Carré’s most iconic Cold War characters, including George Smiley and his trusted lieutenant, Peter Guillam, as their past comes back to claim them in the present. With a rare question and answer session, this will be an unmissable opportunity to experience one of the foremost chroniclers of our age, direct and in his own words.

THE CUNARD BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL

At Luna Palace Cinemas (Cinema Paradiso, Luna SX and Windsor) from 26 October – 15 November

With a spread of international award-winners, crowd favourites, and Australian premieres, this year’s films feature a star-studded line up of cinematic delights that dive directly into British culture, humour, and traditions.

RUSSIAN RESURRECTION FILM FESTIVAL

Screening: Fri 27 Oct – Wed 1 Nov at Cinema Paradiso

Tickets go on sale on Monday from Cinema Paradiso for the largest festival of Russian film outside of Russia. The 14th Russian resurrection Film Festival delivers 14 of the best from one of the world’s most diverse film cultures.

OVER THE FENCE COMEDY FILM FESTIVAL

14 short comedy films from around the world. Returns to The Backlot in West Perth on 3+4 November.