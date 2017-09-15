Cinema in Perth #24

VICTORIA & ABDUL Opened September 14 – Director: Stephen Frears (Philomena, The Queen, Dangerous Liasions, High Fidelity), starring Judy Dench, Ali Fazal, Olivia Williams, Adeel Ahktar, Eddie Izzard, Simon Callow.

This film surprised and delighted me.

Having found favour with the local British commissioner for a carpet he had selected for the Royal Household, Abdul (Fazal) finds himself transported from India all the way to Windsor Castle to present the Empress herself, Queen Victoria (Dench), with a gift for her Jubilee celebraton.

A handsome, charismatic storyteller, Abdul catches the aged and jaded Empress’s eye and imagination and an unlikely friendship forms that shatters the old queen’s ennui and brings her back to life. There’s chemistry between Dench and Fazal – the source of great dissatisfaction to her alarmed and meddlesome entourage. They’re headed up by Victoria’s heir, Bertie, his outraged sense of entitlement well protrayed by Izzard.

Although this rather delightful film has a touch of the historical revisionism common to recent historical fictionalisations in cinema in its characterisation of one of Britain’s most legendary monarchs, Victoria & Abdul captures also some of the egregious racism of the 19th century, still very Euro-centric Empire. The array of characters in Victoria’s at turns sycophantic, subversive and openy rebellious entourage enrich an already fascinating tableau illustrating the period near the end of Victoria’s long life. Coupled to the gorgeous sets and costumes, this film is highly recommended to Curtin radio listeners.

RATING: 4 out of 5 – REVIEWED BY: Michael Bazeley

BLUE – from Oct. 12 – Our oceans are broken. Half of all marine life has been lost in the last 40 years. By 2050 there will be more plastic in the sea than fish. The film tackles themes of habitat destruction, species loss and pollution. Far from being a voice of despair, Blue is a call to arms and action. Australia is at a crossroads where it can be seen as a marine conservation leader. And we have to move fast: 90% of the creatures living in Australian oceans occur nowhere else in the world.

FINAL PORTRAIT – From Oct. 5 – Starring Geoffrey Rush. In 1964, while on a short trip to Paris, the American writer and art-lover James Lord is asked by his friend, the world-renowned artist Alberto Giacometti, to sit for a portrait.

BEATRIZ AT DINNER – From Sept. 28 – Stars Selma Hayak and John Lithgow. As opposing worldviews collide over the dinner table, Beatriz’s (Hayak) pent-up outrage emerges in a way that surprises even herself. Variety said, “the first dramatic comedy that’s an explicit — and provocative — allegory of the Age of Trump”.

MOUNTAIN – from Sept. 21 – Epic cinematic and musical collaboration between Sherpa filmmaker Jennifer Peedom and the Australian Chamber Orchestra, that explores humankind’s fascination with high places. Narrated by Willem Dafoe.

BRIGSBY BEAR – from Sept. 21 (exclusive to Luna Leederville!) Premiered at Sundance, starring Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Daine, Greg Kinnear

BATTLE OF THE SEXES – from Sept. 28 – In the wake of the sexual revolution and the rise of the women’s movement, the 1973 tennis match between women’s world #1 Billie Jean King (Academy Award winner Emma Stone) and ex-men’s-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Academy Award nominee Steve Carell) was billed as the BATTLE OF THE SEXES and became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time, reaching 90 million viewers around the world.

BLADERUNNER 2049 – Officer K (Ryan Gosling), LAPD blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos, leading him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

MOTHER! – from Sept. 14 – Directed by Darren Aaronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhall Gleeson.

THE DINNER – The movie invites us to a chic restaurant with two couples – Paul and Claire Lohman (Steve Coogan and Laura Linney) and Paul’s politician brother Stan and his wife Katelyn (Richard Gere and Rebecca Hall). As the meal progresses, the cracks and long-simmering issues begin to show in the façade their family presents to the outside world.

THE LOVERS – Debra Winger and Tracey Letts. A husband and wife, each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable – one another.

ALI’S WEDDING – Ali is part of a dynamic Muslim community in Melbourne, in a warm, funny, eye-opening embrace of just one of the cultures within our culture.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD – Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Gary Oldman. A hitman is to give evidence at an international court case and his bodyguard needs to get him there alive.

AMERICAN MADE – Directed by Doug Liman, starring Tom Cruise. Set in the early 80s with kooky politics, the Columbian cocaine cartel and laughs.

47 METRES DOWN – Starring Mandy Moore, Claire Holt, Matthew Modine. Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. With less than an hour of oxygen left and great white sharks circling nearby, they must fight to survive.

ALL SAINTS – John Corbett, Barry Corbin (both ex-Northern Exposure) a salesman travelling to Asia discovers his mission in life by saving the church he was sent to shut down.

KILLING GROUND – Aaron Pedersen, Ian Meadows, Harriet Dyer, Director: Damien Power. Described as “wickedly clever”, KILLING GROUND is the new Australian survival thriller that took to the world stage when it premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

MADAME – Toni Collette, Harvey Keitel, Rossy de Palma and Michael Smiley star in this romantic comedy.

MAUDIE – Academy Award nominees Sally Hawkins (Happy-Go-Lucky, Blue Jasmine) and Ethan Hawke star in the true story of Maud Lewis, who overcame physical challenges to become one of Canada’s premier folk artists.

LOGAN LUCKY – Katherine Waterston, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig. Director: Steven Soderbergh (Oceans 11, 12, 13, Traffic). Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.

WIND RIVER – Taylor Sheridan’s directorial debut, starring Jeremy Renner and Jennfer Olsen

THE BIG SICK – Pakistan-born comedian Kumail and grad student Emily fall in love but must traverse the clash of cultures.

A TRIP TO SPAIN –Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon eat, bicker and do impressions while touring through Spain.

CELEBRATE STUDIO GHIBLI – To Sept 17 – Finishes Sunday! Screening weekends at Luna Leederville. Includes Japanese anime classics from the legendary Hayao Miyazaki

2017 LAVAZZA ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL

The 18th Lavazza Italian Film Festival screens at Cinema Paradiso and Luna SX from September 21 to October 11 presenting over 30 of the best films from cinema masters and ground breaking new talent out of Italy.

JEWISH INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

Program launch Sunday 24 September – 6.30pm – Event Cinemas Morley Galleria

The Jewish International Film Festival launches its full program at Greater Union Cinemas, Morley next Sunday 24 September with a special one-off screening of Jungle!

Starring Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), the film tells the incredible real life survival story of Australian based Israeli entrepreneur Yossi Ghinsberg, from Wolf Creek director Greg McLean. Tickets here!

AUSTRALIAN REVELATIONS

Monday September 25 – The Backlot Perth

This month Australian Revelations presents the 1998 drama Head On based on the novel Loaded written by Christos Tsiolkas.

The story of Ari (Alex Dimitriades), a young Greek man in Melbourne, in conflict with his background, his sexuality, unable to come to terms with his future, and unable to express the turmoil within his passionate heart, or his individual head. His only mode of self expression is in excess: excess in sex, in drugs, in anti-social and anti-authority behaviour, rejecting his parents but also rejecting his need of them. Tickets here!

GHOSTBUSTERS IMMERSIVE EVENT

Sunday 22nd October

Pre-screening entertainment from 8:15, film screening 9PM at Luna Leederville. Tickets $22 include a goodie bag. This is no Ordinary Screening…….

Tonight you are IN the film!!

Your goodie bag packed with items and chants to play along with throughout the feature.

From 8:15pm you can grab the pre-show ECTOPLASM cocktail by guest mixologist from HULA BULA! Our Team of GHOSTBUSTERS will kick some ghost ass in the foyer…. Then step into the cinema to use our STAY PUFT MARSHMALLOW photobooth!.

Dress up as your favourite character for our COSTUME COMPETITION before the show with great prizes!

In Cinema POP-UP BAR serving throughout the screening!

Strictly 18+

Luna Palace Cinemas and Trafalgar Releasing are thrilled to announce John le Carré – An Evening with George Smiley, captured live in HD coming to the Windsor and Cinema Paradiso on September 30 & October 1.

Coinciding with the publication date of his new novel, A Legacy of Spies, the event will include readings from the book by the author. The novel sees the return of some of le Carré’s most iconic Cold War characters, including George Smiley and his trusted lieutenant, Peter Guillam, as their past comes back to claim them in the present. With a rare question and answer session, this will be an unmissable opportunity to experience one of the foremost chroniclers of our age, direct and in his own words.

RUSSIAN RESURRECTION FILM FESTIVAL

Screening: Fri 27 Oct – Wed 1 Nov at Cinema Paradiso

Program to be released soon

