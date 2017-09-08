Cinema in Perth #23

THIS WEEK’S REVIEW:

TOMMY’S HONOUR

Opens 7 September

Director: Jason Connery

2016/UK, USA/117min/Classified M

The history of the beloved game of golf is featured in this new film.

Set in Scotland in the mid 19th century, it follows the life and career of “Young” Tommy Morris – a golfing protege who is expected to follow in the footsteps of his father. His father being the legendary “Old Tom”, greenkeeper of St Andrews.

Old Tom is already a multiple winner of the golf’s first major tournament The Open Championship – but Young Tommy becomes not only the youngest player to win, but also the first to win it three times.

Based on the lives of real people, this biographical tale is one for everyone, not just golf aficionados. Young Tommy still holds the record for being the youngest winner and the pair are recognised as founders of the modern game of golf.

I found the most interesting aspect of this film to be the representation of the class structure that existed in the 1860s and 1870s of Scotland. Despite his prodigious talent and winning streak, Tommy is not the beneficiary of the winnings, he is also not a member of the Golf Club and thus not permitted entry into the building.

Those perks remained for the established upper classes who wagered on the outcomes of games and expected Tommy (and Old Tom) to caddy for them when it was their turn for a spell on the green. Whilst Old Tom defers to these conventions, it is Young Tommy who rebels against the system.

RATING: 3 out of 5

REVIEWED BY: Suzanne Worner

Notes:

This film was directed by Jason Connery – son of Sean Connery and Diane Cilentro

Plays exclusively at Cinema Paradiso.

COMING SOON:

MOTHER! – from Sept. 14 – Directed by Darren Aaronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhall Gleeson.

MOUNTAIN – from Sept. 21 – Epic cinematic and musical collaboration between Sherpa filmmaker Jennifer Peedom and the Australian Chamber Orchestra, that explores humankind’s fascination with high places. Narrated by Willem Dafoe.

BRIGSBY BEAR – from Sept. 21 (exclusive to Luna Leederville!) Premiered at Sundance, starring Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Daine, Greg Kinnear

VICTORIA AND ABDUL – Opens Sept 14 – A Dame plays a Queen – Director Stephen Frears (The Queen, Philomena and Florence Foster Jenkins) tells the true story of friendship between Queen Victoria (Judy Dench) and Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young clerk who travels from India to participate in the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

BATTLE OF THE SEXES – In the wake of the sexual revolution and the rise of the women’s movement, the 1973 tennis match between women’s world #1 Billie Jean King (Academy Award winner Emma Stone) and ex-men’s-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs (Academy Award nominee Steve Carell) was billed as the BATTLE OF THE SEXES and became one of the most watched televised sports events of all time, reaching 90 million viewers around the world.

BLADERUNNER 2049 – Officer K (Ryan Gosling), LAPD blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos, leading him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

NOW SHOWING:

THE DINNER – The movie invites us to a chic restaurant with two couples – Paul and Claire Lohman (Steve Coogan and Laura Linney) and Paul’s politician brother Stan and his wife Katelyn (Richard Gere and Rebecca Hall). As the meal progresses, the cracks and long-simmering issues begin to show in the façade their family presents to the outside world.

THE LOVERS – Debra Winger and Tracey Letts. A husband and wife, each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable – one another.

ALI’S WEDDING – Ali is part of a dynamic Muslim community in Melbourne, in a warm, funny, eye-opening embrace of just one of the cultures within our culture.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD – Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Gary Oldman. A hitman is to give evidence at an international court case and his bodyguard needs to get him there alive.

AMERICAN MADE – Directed by Doug Liman, starring Tom Cruise. Set in the early 80s with kooky politics, the Columbian cocaine cartel and laughs.

47 METRES DOWN – Starring Mandy Moore, Claire Holt, Matthew Modine. Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. With less than an hour of oxygen left and great white sharks circling nearby, they must fight to survive.

ALL SAINTS – John Corbett, Barry Corbin (both ex-Northern Exposure) a salesman travelling to Asia discovers his mission in life by saving the church he was sent to shut down.

KILLING GROUND – Aaron Pedersen, Ian Meadows, Harriet Dyer, Director: Damien Power. Described as “wickedly clever”, KILLING GROUND is the new Australian survival thriller that took to the world stage when it premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

MADAME – Toni Collette, Harvey Keitel, Rossy de Palma and Michael Smiley star in this romantic comedy.

MAUDIE – Academy Award nominees Sally Hawkins (Happy-Go-Lucky, Blue Jasmine) and Ethan Hawke star in the true story of Maud Lewis, who overcame physical challenges to become one of Canada’s premier folk artists.

TERMINATOR 2 JUDGEMENT DAY 3D – For the 25th anniversary of its original release and converted to 3D.

VALERIAN – Directed by Luc Besson (Fifth Element) with Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan, Clive Owen, John Goodman, Ethan Hawke and Rihanna.

LOGAN LUCKY – Katherine Waterston, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig. Director: Steven Soderbergh (Oceans 11, 12, 13, Traffic). Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.

WIND RIVER – Taylor Sheridan’s directorial debut, starring Jeremy Renner and Jennfer Olsen

THE WALL – An American sharpshooter is trapped in a standoff with and Iraqi sniper.

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL:TRUTH TO POWER –Al Gore follows up with humanity’s climate change report card and some damning truth about the world’s current economic and political power structure.

THE BIG SICK – Pakistan-born comedian Kumail and grad student Emily fall in love but must traverse the clash of cultures.

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES – Andy Merkis and Woody Harrelson. Incredibly authentic-looking simian and other CGI.

A TRIP TO SPAIN –Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon eat, bicker and do impressions while touring through Spain.

ATOMIC BLONDE – Charlize Theron plays an undercover MI6 agent

DUNKIRK – FINISHING SOON! Christopher Nolan directs Kenneth Branagh and Tom Hardy

A GHOST STORY – Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

CELEBRATE STUDIO GHIBLI – Aug 26 – Sept 17. Screening weekends at Luna Leederville. Includes Japanese anime classics from the legendary Hayao Miyazaki as My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke – and more!

Event Innaloo and Greater Union Morley – EXCLUSIVE TO EVENT CINEMAS – out now

2017 LAVAZZA ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL I=OPENS IN 2 WEEKS!! From Sept 21 – Oct 11 – Cinema Paradiso/Luna SX

The 18th Lavazza Italian Film Festival, presenting over 30 of the best films from cinema masters and ground breaking new talent out of Italy.

