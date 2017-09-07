KILLING GROUND – Cast: Aaron Pedersen, Ian Meadows, Harriet Dyer, Director: Damien Power

2017/AUST/90min/Classified MA

Killing Ground starts out almost as a cliche…it’s New Year’s eve and a young couple decide to go camping. They find a remote spot, pitch their tent and then things go downhill from there.

What sets this apart is a very cleverly constructed narrative using different timeframes. Another family has also pitched their tent and it is their fate that plays out in flashbacks as we wait for the consequences to catch up with our young lovers.

I’m not sure where you draw the line between thriller and horror… but it certainly comes close. The worst of the violence does take place off screen which sometimes makes it even harder to bear.

There isn’t much plot here to play with but the cast do an excellent job, including Aaron Pedersen as the lead. Usually playing a rough diamond, he goes against type.

If this doesn’t make you want to throw out your camping gear then nothing will!

Notes: Ian Meadows graduated from WAAPA, Debuted at Sundance Film Festival

Rating 3 out of 5 (Suzanne)