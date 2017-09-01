Cinema in Perth #22

THE WEEK’S REVIEWS:

ALI’S WEDDING – Now showing – Director: Jeffrey Walker, starring Osamah Sami, Don Jany, Halina Sawires

2017/Australia/110min/Classified M

Son of a Melbourne Muslim cleric, Iraqi-born Ali’s spur-of-the-moment lie about his exam score spirals out of control and looks to turn the community around the local mosque and his academic future upside down. But instead of owning up, he doubles down to impress the Australian born-Lebanese girl he loves and the result is a warm, awkward, funny, irreverent and stereotype-busting movie for our times.

FACTOIDS: Won an AWGIE Award for Best Original Film, Won Best Narrative Feature at Sydney Film Festival, 2nd Place People’s Choice Award at the Melbourne Film Festival.

Osamah Sami also co-wrote the script.

RATING: 3.5 out of 5

COMING SOON:

THE DINNER – from Sept. 7 – The movie invites us to a chic restaurant with two couples – Paul and Claire Lohman (Steve Coogan and Laura Linney) and Paul’s politician brother Stan and his wife Katelyn (Richard Gere and Rebecca Hall). As the meal progresses, the cracks and long-simmering issues begin to show in the façade their family presents to the outside world.

THE LOVERS – From Sept 7 – Debra Winger and Tracey Letts. A husband and wife, each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable – one another.

MOTHER! – from Sept. 14 – Directed by Darren Aaronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhall Gleeson.

BRIGSBY BEAR – from Sept. 21 (exclusive to Luna Leederville!) Premiered at Sundance, starring Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Daine, Greg Kinnear

VICTORIA AND ABDUL – Opens Sept 24 – A Dame plays a Queen – Director Stephen Frears (The Queen, Philomena and Florence Foster Jenkins) tells the true story of friendship between Queen Victoria (Judy Dench) and Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young clerk who travels from India to participate in the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

NOW SHOWING:

ALI’S WEDDING – Alie is part of a dynamic Muslim community in Melbourne, in a warm, funny, eye-opening embrace of just one of the cultures within our culture.

THE HITMAN’S BODYGUARD – Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Gary Oldman. A hitman is to give evidence at an international court case and his bodyguard needs to get him there alive.

AMERICAN MADE – Directed by Doug Liman, starring Tom Cruise. Set in the early 80s with kooky politics, the Columbian cocaine cartel and laughs.

47 METRES DOWN – Starring Mandy Moore, Claire Holt, Matthew Modine. Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. With less than an hour of oxygen left and great white sharks circling nearby, they must fight to survive.

ALL SAINTS – John Corbett, Barry Corbin (both ex-Northern Exposure) a salesman travelling to Asia discovers his mission in life by saving the church he was sent to shut down.

KILLING GROUND – Aaron Pedersen, Ian Meadows, Harriet Dyer, Director: Damien Power. Described as “wickedly clever”, KILLING GROUND is the new Australian survival thriller that took to the world stage when it premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

MADAME – Toni Collette, Harvey Keitel, Rossy de Palma and Michael Smiley star in this romantic comedy.

MAUDIE – Academy Award nominees Sally Hawkins (Happy-Go-Lucky, Blue Jasmine) and Ethan Hawke star in the true story of Maud Lewis, who overcame physical challenges to become one of Canada’s premier folk artists.

TERMINATOR 2 JUDGEMENT DAY 3D – For the 25th anniversary of its original release and converted to 3D.

VALERIAN – Directed by Luc Besson (Fifth Element) with Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan, Clive Owen, John Goodman, Ethan Hawke and Rihanna.

LOGAN LUCKY – Katherine Waterston, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig. Director: Steven Soderbergh (Oceans 11, 12, 13, Traffic). Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.

WIND RIVER – Taylor Sheridan’s directorial debut, starring Jeremy Renner and Jennfer Olsen

THE WALL – An American sharpshooter is trapped in a standoff with and Iraqi sniper.

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL:TRUTH TO POWER –Al Gore follows up with humanity’s climate change report card and some damning truth about the world’s current economic and political power structure.

THE BIG SICK – Pakistan-born comedian Kumail and grad student Emily fall in love but must traverse the clash of cultures.

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES – Andy Merkis and Woody Harrelson. Incredibly authentic-looking simian and other CGI.

KIKI, LOVE TO LOVE – The #1 smash hit of the 2017 Spanish Film Festival

A TRIP TO SPAIN –Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon eat, bicker and do impressions while touring through Spain.

ATOMIC BLONDE – Charlize Theron plays an undercover MI6 agent

DUNKIRK – Christopher Nolan directs Kenneth Branagh and Tom Hardy

A MONSTER CALLS

A GHOST STORY – Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara

KEDI – A beautiful documentary about cats and their people in Istanbul

ROUGH NIGHT

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

$10 Movie TIX, thanks to Event Cinemas and the CINEBUZZ Rewards

CELEBRATE STUDIO GHIBLI – Aug 26 – Sept 17. Screening weekends at Luna Leederville. Includes Japanese anime classics from the legendary Hayao Miyazaki as My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke – and more!

Event Innaloo and Greater Union Morley – EXCLUSIVE TO EVENT CINEMAS – out now

2017 LAVAZZA ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL – Sept 21 – Oct 11 – Cinema Paradiso/Luna SX

The 18th Lavazza Italian Film Festival, presenting over 30 of the best films from cinema masters and ground breaking new talent out of Italy.

