Cinema in Perth #21

MADAME – Opened Aug 24 – Director: Amanda Sthers

2017/France/91min/Classified M

In an effort to spice up their marriage, wealthy American couple, Anne (Toni Collette) and Bob (Harvey Keitel), decide to spend time at their Paris house. Bob keeps himself occupied with French lessons and liquidating his assets to keep the ship afloat.

Anne, meanwhile, is preoccupied with hosting a dinner party which is gatecrashed by an unexpected guest, bring the total number of diners to 13. Obviously this is a hideous omen so she must recruit her maid Maria (Rossy de Palma) to pose as a mysterious Spanish lady.

Despite being under strict orders to stay under the radar, a few wines bring out the playful side to Maria and she becomes the belle of the ball, or dinner as in this case. She also catches the eye of a British art broker (Michael Smiley).

The ensuing romance is one of charm for the viewer but incredible angst for Anne as she must destroy it at all costs before it damages both her reputation and the social order.

There’s an element of the Cinderella story at play here but whether Maria gets her happily ever after is up for debate.

Notes: Rossy de Palma frequently appears in Pedro Almodovar’s films, she also appeared in the video clip for George Michael’s “Too Funky”

RATING: 3.5 out of 5

ALI’S WEDDING – From Aug 31 – an irreverent and warm-hearted comedy, about the charming son of a Muslim cleric who finds himself caught between his sense of duty to his family and following his heart.

THE DINNER – from Sept. 7 – The movie invites us to a chic restaurant with two couples – Paul and Claire Lohman (Steve Coogan and Laura Linney) and Paul’s politician brother Stan and his wife Katelyn (Richard Gere and Rebecca Hall). As the meal progresses, the cracks and long-simmering issues begin to show in the façade their family presents to the outside world.

THE LOVERS – From Sept 7 – Debra Winger and Tracey Letts. A husband and wife, each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable – one another.

MOTHER! – from Sept. 14 – Directed by Darren Aaronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhall Gleeson.

BRIGSBY BEAR – from Sept. 21 (exclusive to Luna Leederville!) Premiered at Sundance, starring Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Daine, Greg Kinnear

VICTORIA AND ABDUL – Opens Sept 24 – A Dame plays a Queen – Director Stephen Frears (The Queen, Philomena and Florence Foster Jenkins) tells the true story of friendship between Queen Victoria (Judy Dench) and Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young clerk who travels from India to participate in the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

AUSTRALIAN REVELATIONS – Mon, August 28 – The Backlot Perth

Australian Revelations returns with 2001 AFI Award Best Film winner, LANTANA.

Lantana marked a new direction for Australian cinema. With a discernible European feel it is layer upon layer of intertwined stories and shoots – just like the plant – and getting to the roots of the growth becomes more and more challenging.

Tickets from https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/australian-revelations-august-tickets-36675001918

CELEBRATE STUDIO GHIBLI – Aug 26 – Sept 17. Screening weekends at Luna Leederville. Includes Japanese anime classics from the legendary Hayao Miyazaki as My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke – and more!

Event Innaloo and Greater Union Morley – EXCLUSIVE TO EVENT CINEMAS – out now

47 METRES DOWN – Starring Mandy Moore and Claire Holt. Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. With less than an hour of oxygen left and great white sharks circling nearby, they must fight to survive.

Event Innaloo and Greater Union Morley – Sun, Aug 27, 9am.

SEE MAYWEATHER V MCGREGOR BATTLE IT OUT LIVE AT EVENT CINEMAS – GET IN QUICK AS THIS IS SELLING REALLY WELL!!

Watch the fight of the century dubbed the ‘Money Fight’ between Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor on the big screen.

Packages available with tickets, food and beverages!

Event Innaloo

Alternate Content – Starship Troopers – Traitor of Mars

C’mon You Apes, You Wanna Live Forever?! I have only one rule. Everybody fights, no one quits. The bugs have breached Mars & the Federation’s Fleet is too far to help. Its up to us to save the planet. On the bounce, Troopers! The only Good Bug is a Dead Bug! Oorah! Casper Van Dien & Dina Meyer return as the voices of Johnny Rico & Dizzy Flores alongside Comedian & Starship Troopers Super Fan DeRay Davis in an all-new military adventure from the writer of Starship Troopers & Robocop, Ed Neumeie

2017 LAVAZZA ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL – Sept 21 – Oct 11 – Cinema Paradiso/Luna SX

The 18th Lavazza Italian Film Festival, presenting over 30 of the best films from cinema masters and ground breaking new talent out of Italy.

