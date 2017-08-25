Cinema in Perth #21

THE WEEK’S REVIEWS:
MADAME – Opened Aug 24 – Director: Amanda Sthers
2017/France/91min/Classified M
In an effort to spice up their marriage, wealthy American couple, Anne (Toni Collette) and Bob (Harvey Keitel), decide to spend time at their Paris house. Bob keeps himself occupied with French lessons and liquidating his assets to keep the ship afloat.
Anne, meanwhile, is preoccupied with hosting a dinner party which is gatecrashed by an unexpected guest, bring the total number of diners to 13. Obviously this is a hideous omen so she must recruit her maid Maria (Rossy de Palma) to pose as a mysterious Spanish lady.
Despite being under strict orders to stay under the radar, a few wines bring out the playful side to Maria and she becomes the belle of the ball, or dinner as in this case. She also catches the eye of a British art broker (Michael Smiley).
The ensuing romance is one of charm for the viewer but incredible angst for Anne as she must destroy it at all costs before it damages both her reputation and the social order.
There’s an element of the Cinderella story at play here but whether Maria gets her happily ever after is up for debate.
Notes: Rossy de Palma frequently appears in Pedro Almodovar’s films, she also appeared in the video clip for George Michael’s “Too Funky”
RATING: 3.5 out of 5
ALI’S WEDDING – From Aug 31 – an irreverent and warm-hearted comedy, about the charming son of a Muslim cleric who finds himself caught between his sense of duty to his family and following his heart.
THE DINNER – from Sept. 7 – The movie invites us to a chic restaurant with two couples – Paul and Claire Lohman (Steve Coogan and Laura Linney) and Paul’s politician brother Stan and his wife Katelyn (Richard Gere and Rebecca Hall). As the meal progresses, the cracks and long-simmering issues begin to show in the façade their family presents to the outside world.
THE LOVERS – From Sept 7 – Debra Winger and Tracey Letts. A husband and wife, each embroiled in a secret, extramarital affair, are sent reeling when they suddenly fall for the least likely person imaginable – one another.
MOTHER! – from Sept. 14 – Directed by Darren Aaronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhall Gleeson.
BRIGSBY BEAR – from Sept. 21 (exclusive to Luna Leederville!) Premiered at Sundance, starring Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Daine, Greg Kinnear
VICTORIA AND ABDUL – Opens Sept 24 – A Dame plays a Queen – Director Stephen Frears (The Queen, Philomena and Florence Foster Jenkins) tells the true story of friendship between Queen Victoria (Judy Dench) and Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young clerk who travels from India to participate in the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.
- AMERICAN MADE – Truth is really stranger than ficttion! Directed by Doug Liman, starring Tom Cruise. Set in the early 80s of Ronald Reagan, Ollie North, Manuel Noriega, Sandanistas, the Columbian cocaine cartel and based on a real story (how much? Who knows!) pilot Barry Seal (Cruise) is looking to make some extra money and winds up at the crossroads of some of the craziest geopolitical intrigue since Catch 22 and Dr. Strangelove – with almost as many laughs.
- KILLING GROUND – Aaron Pedersen, Ian Meadows, Harriet Dyer, Director: Damien Power. Described as “wickedly clever”, KILLING GROUND is the new Australian survival thriller that took to the world stage when it premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.
- MADAME – Toni Collette, Harvey Keitel, Rossy de Palma and Michael Smiley star in this romantic comedy.
- MAUDIE – Academy Award nominees Sally Hawkins (Happy-Go-Lucky, Blue Jasmine) and Ethan Hawke star in the true story of Maud Lewis, who overcame physical challenges to become one of Canada’s premier folk artists.
- TERMINATOR 2 JUDGEMENT DAY 3D – For the 25th anniversary of its original release and converted to 3D.
- VALERIAN – Directed by Luc Besson (Fifth Element) with Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan, Clive Owen, John Goodman, Ethan Hawke and Rihanna.
- LOGAN LUCKY – Katherine Waterston, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig. Director: Steven Soderbergh (Oceans 11, 12, 13, Traffic). Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.
- WIND RIVER – Taylor Sheridan’s directorial debut, starring Jeremy Renner and Jennfer Olsen
- THE WALL – An American sharpshooter is trapped in a standoff with and Iraqi sniper.
- AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL:TRUTH TO POWER –Al Gore follows up with humanity’s climate change report card and some damning truth about the world’s current economic and political power structure.
- THE BIG SICK – Pakistan-born comedian Kumail and grad student Emily fall in love but must traverse the clash of cultures.
- WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES – Andy Merkis and Woody Harrelson. Incredibly authentic-looking simian and other CGI.
- KIKI, LOVE TO LOVE – The #1 smash hit of the 2017 Spanish Film Festival
- A TRIP TO SPAIN –Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon eat, bicker and do impressions while touring through Spain.
- ATOMIC BLONDE – Charlize Theron plays an undercover MI-6 agent
- DUNKIRK – Christopher Nolan directs Kenneth Branagh and Tom Hardy
- A MONSTER CALLS
- PARIS CAN WAIT – Diane Lane on a road trip in France, features Alec Baldwin
- A GHOST STORY – Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara
- KEDI – A beautiful documentary about cats and their people in Istanbul
- ROUGH NIGHT
AUSTRALIAN REVELATIONS – Mon, August 28 – The Backlot Perth
Australian Revelations returns with 2001 AFI Award Best Film winner, LANTANA.
Lantana marked a new direction for Australian cinema. With a discernible European feel it is layer upon layer of intertwined stories and shoots – just like the plant – and getting to the roots of the growth becomes more and more challenging.
Tickets from https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/australian-revelations-august-tickets-36675001918
CELEBRATE STUDIO GHIBLI – Aug 26 – Sept 17. Screening weekends at Luna Leederville. Includes Japanese anime classics from the legendary Hayao Miyazaki as My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke – and more!
Event Innaloo and Greater Union Morley – EXCLUSIVE TO EVENT CINEMAS – out now
47 METRES DOWN – Starring Mandy Moore and Claire Holt. Two sisters vacationing in Mexico are trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean. With less than an hour of oxygen left and great white sharks circling nearby, they must fight to survive.
Event Innaloo and Greater Union Morley – Sun, Aug 27, 9am.
SEE MAYWEATHER V MCGREGOR BATTLE IT OUT LIVE AT EVENT CINEMAS – GET IN QUICK AS THIS IS SELLING REALLY WELL!!
Watch the fight of the century dubbed the ‘Money Fight’ between Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor on the big screen.
Packages available with tickets, food and beverages!
Event Innaloo
Alternate Content – Starship Troopers – Traitor of Mars
C’mon You Apes, You Wanna Live Forever?! I have only one rule. Everybody fights, no one quits. The bugs have breached Mars & the Federation’s Fleet is too far to help. Its up to us to save the planet. On the bounce, Troopers! The only Good Bug is a Dead Bug! Oorah! Casper Van Dien & Dina Meyer return as the voices of Johnny Rico & Dizzy Flores alongside Comedian & Starship Troopers Super Fan DeRay Davis in an all-new military adventure from the writer of Starship Troopers & Robocop, Ed Neumeie
2017 LAVAZZA ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL – Sept 21 – Oct 11 – Cinema Paradiso/Luna SX
The 18th Lavazza Italian Film Festival, presenting over 30 of the best films from cinema masters and ground breaking new talent out of Italy.
