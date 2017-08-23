Peach Oat Bake
Ingredients
  1. ½ cup raisins
  2. ½ teaspoon coriander powder
  3. ¼ teaspoon cardamom
  4. 825g tin sliced peaches in natural juice (keep juice)
  5. 500g soy milk
Instructions
  1. Spread rolled oats into a large baking dish
  2. Sprinkle raisins over oats
  3. Whisk together coriander, cardamom, peach juice and soy milk and pour over oats
  4. Arrange peach slices over top of oats
  5. Allow to soak overnight
  6. The next day bake at 180°C for 1 hour
By | 2017-08-23T18:54:00+00:00 August 23rd, 2017|Jo Laing, Recipes, The Afternoon Show|

