Peach Oat Bake
2017-08-23 18:53:15
Ingredients
- ½ cup raisins
- ½ teaspoon coriander powder
- ¼ teaspoon cardamom
- 825g tin sliced peaches in natural juice (keep juice)
- 500g soy milk
Instructions
- Spread rolled oats into a large baking dish
- Sprinkle raisins over oats
- Whisk together coriander, cardamom, peach juice and soy milk and pour over oats
- Arrange peach slices over top of oats
- Allow to soak overnight
- The next day bake at 180°C for 1 hour
