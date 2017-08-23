Ma Tomania's Goulash

Another one of my favourite recipes from my book The Flesh In My Life which is available at my shop Mondos in Beaufort Street, Inglewood and other good stockists. Those of you with more than fifty thousand meals under your belt might also remember the Court Café on the corner of Barrack and James Street. I remember as if it were yesterday, because you don’t forget stomach memories. Thank you Ma Tomania for sharing your recipe and feeding me and my brothers all those years ago.

Prep Time 40 min Cook Time 2 hr Total Time 2 hr 40 min