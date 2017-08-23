Brazil Nut & Rice Patties
Write a review
Save Recipe
Print
Ingredients
  1. ½ cup Brazil nuts
  2. 1 cup fresh wholemeal breadcrumbs
  3. 2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped
  4. 2 teaspoons mixed herbs
  5. 1 Tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  6. 100ml water
  7. 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  8. 2 cups cooked brown rice
Instructions
  1. Process nuts in food processor, leaving small chunks for texture, and place into mixing bowl.
  2. Add breadcrumbs, parsley and mixed herbs to the nuts.
  3. Process chickpeas, water and soy sauce until smooth and add to mixing bowl.
  4. Add rice and mix thoroughly. Mixture should be thick and moist. Adjust with extra breadcrumbs (fresh or dry) or water, if necessary.
  5. Form into patties (using an ice-cream scoop), roll in dry breadcrumbs and fry on both sides until golden.
Curtin Radio //curtinfm.com.au/
By | 2017-08-23T18:47:47+00:00 August 23rd, 2017|Jo Laing, Recipes, The Afternoon Show|

How to Listen

Tune into 100.1FM

or CurtinDG on Digital

or click here to Livestream!

%d bloggers like this: