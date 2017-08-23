Brazil Nut & Rice Patties
2017-08-23 18:46:58
Ingredients
- ½ cup Brazil nuts
- 1 cup fresh wholemeal breadcrumbs
- 2 tablespoons parsley, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons mixed herbs
- 1 Tin chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 100ml water
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 2 cups cooked brown rice
Instructions
- Process nuts in food processor, leaving small chunks for texture, and place into mixing bowl.
- Add breadcrumbs, parsley and mixed herbs to the nuts.
- Process chickpeas, water and soy sauce until smooth and add to mixing bowl.
- Add rice and mix thoroughly. Mixture should be thick and moist. Adjust with extra breadcrumbs (fresh or dry) or water, if necessary.
- Form into patties (using an ice-cream scoop), roll in dry breadcrumbs and fry on both sides until golden.
