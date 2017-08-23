Being Thin Not Necessarily a Protection against Certain Cancers.

• A new study of more than 92,000 US women has found that those who diet consists predominantly of processed food, like chips, fast food and sweets, are at higher risk of obesity-related cancers, even if they remain thin.

• Obesity-related cancers include breast, colon, ovarian, kidney and endometrial cancers.

• Study authors said when thin people hear the term ‘obesity-related cancers’, they think, ‘Well, I’m OK.”

• But being thin doesn’t always correlate with being “metabolically healthy” — which means having normal blood sugar, cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

• If your diet consists mainly of processed food, your body isn’t receiving the nutrients it needs to lower the risk of getting these types of cancers.

• In addition, people who eat lots of processed food tend to eat fewer plant-based foods, such as fruit, vegetables, legumes and wholegrains.

• That means they won’t have as much fiber, vitamins and other nutrients which may help curb the risk of certain cancers.