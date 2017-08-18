Cinema in Perth #20

THE WEEK’S REVIEWS:

HAMPSTEAD – Opened Aug 17 – Starring Dianne Keaton, Brendan Gleeson, Lesley Manville and Simon Callow, Directed by Joel Hopkins (Last Chance Harvey).

Inspired by a true story, Emily Walters (Keaton) is an American widow, her lovely old apartment overlooking London’s iconic Hampstead Heath. Emily is drifting dispassionately through life, her son and neighbours encouraging her to pull herself together. But then she finds both a cause and new love in Donald (Gleeson) the Irish gentleman who cobbled together a house and garden in the wilds of the Heath and has lived their quietly for 17 years, until a development company owned by one of Emily’s neighbours tries to force him out.

I have to confess that I’m not much of a Keaton fan myself since her days in films like Woody Allen’s Manhattan and Annie Hall, but enjoyed her in Hampstead. My prediction is that if you like her other films, such as First Wives Club (with Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Stockard Channing) and Something’s Gotta Give (with Jack Nicholson and Keanu Reeves) then you will enjoy this film.

RATING: 2 out of 5.

VALERIAN – Opened Aug 10 – Directed by Luc Besson (Fifth Element) with Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan, Clive Owen, John Goodman, Ethan Hawke and Rihanna.

Valerian (DeHaan) and Laureline (Delevigne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. While on a mission to the hyper-dimensional Big Market to retrieve a priceless Mul Converter (a small creature that can replicate anything it eats) from a black-market dealer, they stumble into an intergalactic conspiracy that takes them to Alpha, known as the City of 1000 Planets, and the discovery of an awful secret, hidden in the heat of a long finished space battle.

While in a very similar vein, this isn’t at the same level as 5th Element for me. Yet the CGI and imaginative futurology in this film make a slightly kitsch but enjoyably quirky film into escapist winner for Luc Besson. Besides seeming mostly unconcerned about the extreme perils that dog their entire adventure, the charming and beautiful leads are well augmented by superb performances from Ethan Hawke, in the role of pimp to an absolutely enchanting shapeshifting performer named Bubble (Rihanna), Clive Owen, as Commander Filitt and appearances by Rutger Hauer and the voice of John Goodman.

RATING: 2.5 out of 5 (Michael, gave it an extra 0.5 for the CGI and the luscious leads!)

FACTOIDS: At $122m, this was the most expensive privately funded film ever made. The Hollywood Reporter called this film the worst of the year – with no need to wait till December. The film has grossed $114m worldwide, for a budget of $177m, making it (so far) a financial flop.

COMING SOON:

TERMINATOR 2 JUDGMENT DAY 3D – from Aug 24 – For the 25th anniversary of its original release, three-time Oscar winning director James Cameron tasked his production team. A year later he has restored the film at 4K resolution and converted it to 3D. (Terminator fan Michael got to preview it and gives it a 3.5 out of 5: it looks even better than the original!)

MADAME – from Aug 24 – Toni Collette, Harvey Keitel, Rossy de Palma and Michael Smiley star in this romantic comedy.

THE DINNER – from Sept. 7 – The movie invites us to a chic restaurant with two couples – Paul and Claire Lohman (Steve Coogan and Laura Linney) and Paul’s politician brother Stan and his wife Katelyn (Richard Gere and Rebecca Hall). As the meal progresses, the cracks and long-simmering issues begin to show in the façade their family presents to the outside world.

MOTHER! – from Sept. 14 – Directed by Darren Aaronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhall Gleeson.

BRIGSBY BEAR – from Sept. 21 (exclusive to Luna Leederville!) Premiered at Sundance, starring Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Daine, Greg Kinnear

NOW SHOWING:

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

Luna Leederville

CELEBRATE STUDIO GHIBLI – Aug 26 – Sept 17. Screening weekends. Includes Japanese anime classics from the legendary Hayao Miyazaki such as My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke – and more!

EVENTS AT EVENT CINEMAS:

Event Innaloo and Greater Union Morley – till October 31

Golden Choc Top Competition

Purchase any Choc Top for your chance to WIN FREE MOVIES for a year!

Simply scratch the playing card and you could WIN! The grand prize is FREE MOVIES for a year to be won at every participating cinema!

THE SNOW QUEEN – FIRE AND ICE – exclusive to Event Cinemas!

ONE WEEKEND ONLY on Saturday 19th August and Sunday 20th August

All tickets are $8

The rare gift of getting into all kinds of trouble is their family trait. What else can you expect from the ones raised among trolls in snowy lands? But now Kai and Gerda have grown up and entered a new stage – this time they are going to cause a global disaster…

Greater Union Morley – Sunday 20th August, 11:00 AM

Cars 3 – Special Sensory Screening

$8 tickets

Sensory Movie Day is an inclusive event for families with special needs.

Lighting is dim, sound lowered, volunteers monitoring fire exit doors

Run once a month on a Sunday – 11am at Greater Union Morley

Tickets are $8 each, children 2 years and under free

Companion I.D cards are accepted

Event Innaloo – Sunday, 20th August 3pm

Batman and Harley Quinn (DC Universe Animated Film)

Tickets $20*

Batman and Nightwing are forced to team with the Joker’s sometimes-girlfriend Harley Quinn to stop a global threat brought about by Poison Ivy and Jason Woodrue, the Floronic Man

Event Innaloo and Greater Union Morley – Sunday 27th August 9am

SEE MAYWEATHER V MCGREGOR BATTLE IT OUT LIVE AT EVENT CINEMAS

Watch the fight of the century dubbed the ‘Money Fight’ between Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor on the big screen.

Packages available with tickets, food and beverages!

LANTANA – Australian Revelations – AUG 28 (MON) – The Backlot Perth

Australian Revelations returns with 2001 AFI Award Best Film winner, Lantana.

Lantana marked a new direction for Australian cinema. With a discernible European feel it is layer upon layer of intertwined stories and shoots – just like the plant – and getting to the roots of the growth becomes more and more challenging.

Tickets from https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/australian-revelations-august-tickets-36675001918

2017 LAVAZZA ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL – Sept 21 – Oct 11 – Cinema Paradiso/Luna SX

The 18th Lavazza Italian Film Festival, presenting over 30 of the best films from cinema masters and ground breaking new talent out of Italy.

REMEMBER: The Curtin Radio webpage is your new Cinema in Perth go-to hub, with preview links to all movies talked about on Jenny’s show.