Cinema in Perth #19

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL:TRUTH TO POWER – Opens AUG 10

Director: Bonni Cohen, Jon Shenk

2017/USA/98min/Classified PG

Eleven years after the documentary The Inconvenient Truth brought the hard truths about climate change to to the fore, Former US Vice President Al Gore returns with the follow up film An Inconvenient Sequel.

The film follows Gore as he travels the world spreading the word. He refers to himself as a “recovering politician” but it is clear he is still a vastly influential figure on the international stage. The behind the scenes action at the 2015 Paris Accord is fascinating.

It’s also timely, featuring up to date events of Donald Trump turning his back on the agreement, making the film more relevant than the filmmakers probably ever imagined.

I approached this film with quite a bit of apprehension. I didn’t want to be lectured at nor did I want to walk away feeling like the world was completely doomed. I found myself pleasantly surprised… I enjoyed the film much more than I thought I would. I learned a great deal and was impressed that whilst it gave a very sobering view on our situation, it offered positivity and optimism.

I’d hate for this film to be screened only to the converted – it offers so much more and deserves a wide audience

Notes: TIT won 2007 Best Feature Documentary Academy Award USE HASHTAG: #beInconvenient

Rating 4 out of 5 (Suzanne)

KILLING GROUND – Opens AUG 24 –

Cast: Aaron Pedersen, Ian Meadows, Harriet Dyer

Director: Damien Power

2017/AUST/90min/Classified MA

Killing Ground starts out almost as a cliche…it’s New Year’s eve and a young couple decide to go camping. They find a remote spot, pitch their tent and then things go downhill from there.

What sets this apart is a very cleverly constructed narrative using different timeframes. Another family has also pitched their tent and it is their fate that plays out in flashbacks as we wait for the consequences to catch up with our young lovers.

I’m not sure where you draw the line between thriller and horror… but it certainly comes close. The worst of the violence does take place off screen which sometimes makes it even harder to bear.

There isn’t much plot here to play with but the cast do an excellent job, including Aaron Pedersen as the lead. Usually playing a rough diamond, he goes against type.

If this doesn’t make you want to throw out your camping gear then nothing will!

Notes: Ian Meadows graduated from WAAPA, Debuted at Sundance Film Festival

Rating 3 out of 5 (Suzanne)

HAMPSTEAD movie event – Sunday August 13 at 11am, Event Cinemas, Innaloo. Come say hi to Jenny, Suzanne and Michael! …oh, and the films stars Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson.

CELEBRATE STUDIO GHIBLI – Aug 26 – Sept 17. Screening weekends at Luna Leederville. Includes Japanese anime classics from the legendary Hayao Miyazaki as My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke – and more!

KILLING GROUND Q+A – AUG 11 (FRI) – Luna Leederville

Q&A screening with Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road, Goldstone), acclaimed Australian actor and star of Damien Power’s ‘white knuckle thriller’, at Luna Leederville on Friday August 11 following the 6.45pm session, hosted by Tania Chambers.

When young urbanites Ian and Sam decide to go camping, they arrive at their isolated destination to discover another tent already set up, but no sign of its owners. With the other campers at large, Ian and Sam’s discovery of a child wandering alone sets off a terrifying chain of events that will push them to their limits – and beyond.

Tickets from http://lunapalace.com.au/special-events+2283+killing-ground-qa

LANTANA – Australian Revelations – AUG 28 (MON) – The Backlot Perth

Australian Revelations returns with 2001 AFI Award Best Film winner, Lantana.

Lantana marked a new direction for Australian cinema. With a discernible European feel it is layer upon layer of intertwined stories and shoots – just like the plant – and getting to the roots of the growth becomes more and more challenging.

Tickets from https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/australian-revelations-august-tickets-36675001918

2017 LAVAZZA ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL – Sept 21 – Oct 11 – Cinema Paradiso/Luna SX

The 18th Lavazza Italian Film Festival, presenting over 30 of the best films from cinema masters and ground breaking new talent out of Italy.