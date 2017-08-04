Cinema in Perth #18

THE WEEK’S REVIEWS:

THE TRIP TO SPAIN – from Aug 3 – Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon, Director: Michael Winterbottom. A surprisingly enjoyable film, in the tradition of their previous trips – through Italy and Britain.

RATING: 3 out of 5

WIND RIVER – Opens Aug 10 – Jeremy Renner (Hurt Locker), Elizabeth Olsen. Oscar-nominated Taylor Sheridan, who wrote both the acclaimed Sicario and the simply magnificent Hell or High Water makes his directorial debut with another Cannes award winner of a script.

Renner plays Cory Lambert, a local wildlife officer in the bitterly cold winter mountains of Wyoming. While hunting a mountain lion that killed some cattle on the Wind River Indian Reservation, Lambert finds the barefoot, frozen body of a murdered teenage girl in the wilderness.

Working with FBI agent Jane Banner (Olsen) to find her killer, Lambert has to confront his own tragic past, as they navigate the spartan, dying culture and unforgiving conditions in search of answers.

Haven’t managed to catch Sicario yet, but Wind River has something very much in common with Sheridan’s previous writing effort, Hell of High Water – and I’m sure it’s no coincidence. Something besides an excellent plot and poignant economy of dialogue. His characters and situations manage to say a whole lot about the larger truths that loom immense and dark behind and practically overshadowing the story playing itself out in the foreground.

In Hell of High Water, it was banks and their big-ticket corporate customers that enjoy a different set of rules to we little people and which led to what played out in the storyline. In Wind River, it’s the literal and ongoing rape and murder of Native American culture and the chilling underlying logic behind it that has gone on uninterrupted, but under different names, since the arrival of Europeans.

There’s so much more I’d like to write about here, but won’t. Suffice to say that this film, too, speaks a slightly veiled but nonetheless very powerful truth, that could cause a viewer to clench a fist in outrage, perhaps without knowing exactly why, which I’m pretty sure is Director Sheridan’s intention. Others will understand precisely why.

RATING: 4 out of 5

COMING SOON:

WIND RIVER – from Aug 10 – (See review).

VALERIAN – from Aug 10 – Directed by Luc Besson (Fifth Element) with Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan, Clive Owen, John Goodman, Ethan Hawke and Rihanna. Valerian (DeHaan)and Laureline (Delevigne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe.

THE WALL – from Aug 3 – Aaron Taylor, John Cena. Director: Doug Liman (Jason Bourne movies). An American sharpshooter is trapped in a standoff with and Iraqi sniper.

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL:TRUTH TO POWER – from Aug 10 – A decade on and Al Gore follows up with humanity’s report card on how we’re dealing with climate change and some damning truth about the world’s current economic and political power structure. (Suzanne reviews this next week!)

LOGAN LUCKY – from Aug 17 – Katherine Waterston, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig. Director: Steven Soderbergh (Oceans 11, 12, 13, Traffic). Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.

TERMINATOR 2 JUDGMENT DAY 3D – from Aug 24 – For the 25th anniversary of its original release, three-time Oscar winning director James Cameron tasked his production team. A year later he has restored the film at 4K resolution and converted it to 3D.

BRIGSBY BEAR – from Sept. 21 (exclusive to Luna Leederville!) Premiered at Sundance, starring Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Claire Daine, Greg Kinnear

THE DINNER – from Sept. 7 – The movie invites us to a chic restaurant with two couples – Paul and Claire Lohman (Steve Coogan and Laura Linney) and Paul’s politician brother Stan and his wife Katelyn (Richard Gere and Rebecca Hall). As the meal progresses, the cracks begin to show as a dark secret about their children emerges.

MOTHER! – from Sept. 14 – Directed by Darren Aaronofsky, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhall Gleeson.

NOW SHOWING:

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

YOU’LL HAVE TO BE QUICK FOR THIS- Our friend Corinne at Event Cinemas wants us to tell our listeners about a special offer that has to finish today : $8 standard movie tickets and $20 Gold Class tickets (Mon-Thur)!

: $8 standard movie tickets and $20 Gold Class tickets (Mon-Thur)! HAMPSTEAD movie event – Sunday August 13 at 11am, Event Cinemas, Innaloo. Come say hi to Jenny, Suzanne and Michael! …oh, and the films stars Diane Keaton and Brendan Gleeson.

CELEBRATE STUDIO GHIBLI – Aug 26 – Sept 17. Screening weekends at Luna Leederville. Includes such Japanese anime classics from the legendary 宮崎はやおHayao Miyazaki as 隣のトトロ (My Neighbour Totoro), 千と千尋の神隠し(Spirited Away), ハウルの動く城(Howl’s Moving Castle,) キキの宅急便(Kiki’s Delivery Service), もののけ姫(Princess Mononoke) – and more!

REMEMBER: The Curtin Radio webpage is your new Cinema in Perth go-to hub, with preview links to all movies talked about on Jenny’s show. See curtinfm.com.au/category/the-afternoon-show/movie-reviews/