Cinema in Perth #16

THIS WEEK’S REVIEW :

DUNKIRK – Opened July 20th

WRITTEN/DIRECTED BY: Christopher Nolan (Inception, The Dark Knight, Interstellar);

CAST: Fionn Whitehead, Damien Bonnard, Aneurin Barnard, Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh.

The Evacuation of Dunkirk was a spectacular piece of luck for the British Army, very early in World War II. It was May 26th, 1940, and after being routed and pushed back by the advancing Germans, some 400,000 Brits had their backs to the Channel and no hope of escape. Then the German High Command, afraid that with such a concentrated force in such a small area might break out of their tightening circle, ordered a halt to the advance to allow their own forces to consolidate. This gave Britain the window of opportunity it needed and wave after wave of both naval ships and small commercial and pleasure craft crossed the channel to pluck the tired fighters from Dunkirk’s beach.

Nolan’s film captures the textures and contrasts of totally exposed beaches with no place to hide from screaming dive bombers; the hopeless defiance of a soldier firing his rifle up at a diving plane; oil-soaked sitting ducks, huddled on naval decks and the claustrophobic darkness in the rapidly flooding hulls of sinking vessels. We follow more closely, from different angles and jumping timelines, the fortunes of a handful of participants: soldiers desperate to jump the queue and get aboard potentially doomed boats; brave Spitfire pilots taking on the well-defended Heinkels trying to bomb the refugee flotilla, in its ultimately successful efforts at plucking an incredible number – some 330,000 all up – from the jaws of death or German prison camps.

My son, Mason, and I both spent time as Army Reservists and I’d say we have a keen eye and a soft spot for well told tales in the military genre – especially where they’re taken from the pages of history. We’re also Nolan fans, so I would say that, with so much going for this film, our adulation was Nolan’s to lose.

But, while Mason openly admired it and said he rated it about a 3.5, I’m hard-pressed to give it more than a kind of grudging 3, myself. I admit (but only here, to you) to having perhaps inflated my expectations beyond this movie’s ability to deliver and – as always- welcome listeners to school me in film appreciation if you disagree.

RATING: 3 out of 5.

COMING SOON:

A GHOST STORY – from July 27 – Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. A beautiful study of love, loss, and the essential human longing for meaning and connection.

A MONSTER CALLS – from July 27 – Newcomer Lewis McDougall, Felicity Jones, Sigourney Weaver and the VO of Liam Neeson. A 12m monster appears at Conor’s window one night with stories to tell…

VALERIAN – from Aug 10 – Directed by Luc Besson (Fifth Element) with Cara Delevingne, Dane DeHaan, Clive Owen, John Goodman, Ethan Hawke and Rihanna. Valerian (DeHaan)and Laureline (Delevigne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe.

THE WALL – from Aug 3 – Aaron Taylor, John Cena. Director: Doug Liman (Jason Bourne movies). An American sharpshooter is trapped in a standoff with and Iraqi sniper.

A TRIP TO SPAIN – from Aug 3 – Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon eat, bicker and do impressions while touring through Spain.

ATOMIC BLONDE – from Aug 3 – Charlize Theron plays an undercover MI-6 agent…want to know more…?

AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL:TRUTH TO POWER – from Aug 10 – A decade on and Al Gore follows up with humanity’s report card on how we’re dealing with climate change and some damning truth about the world’s current economic and political power structure.

LOGAN LUCKY – from Aug 17 – Katherine Waterston, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig. Director: Steven Soderbergh (Oceans 11, 12, 13, Traffic). Two brothers attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in North Carolina.

NOW SHOWING:

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

GIVEAWAYS TO A MONSTER CALLS and A TRIP TO SPAIN! (Listen to AFTERNOONS WITH JENNY for more giveaways!)

EOS: MICHELANGELO: LOVE AND DEATH – AT CINEMA PARADISO, THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ONLY!! To coincide with a glorious new exhibition at the National Gallery of London, this film offers a full and fresh biography of Michelangelo. (Click here for details).

VOLVO SCANDINAVIAN FILM FESTIVAL 2017 IS HERE – Opened last night in Perth, til Aug 2 at all Luna Palace Cinemas. Check out the award-winning Norwegian film, THE KING’S CHOICE at Cinema Paradiso, this Saturday at 1:30pm. Other films and session times and locations are available here.

HAMPSTEAD – We are holding an Exclusive Curtin FM Movie screening for all new Open Day Curtin FM Members on Sunday Aug 13 at 11am. To receive an exclusive double pass to this preview screening you will need to sign up and become a member of Curtin FM at our Open Day on Sunday Aug 6th.

If you cant make the Open day you can sign up online or ring the Producers Desk on the day on 9484 1927. Each new membership will receive a double pass valued at $80. As a bonus Jenny Seaton will be there with her two Movie Reviewers – Suzanne and Michael and would love to say hi!

ANDRE RIEU IN MAASTRICHT 2017 CONCERT – July 29 and 30 – 2pm both days, in the LUX/Xtremescreen at Hoyts Carousel. One of the world’s most popular music artists, André Rieu’s annual Maastricht concert is an eagerly anticipated yearly cinema event, apparently setting new box office records in several countries in 2016.