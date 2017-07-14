Cinema in Perth #15

THIS WEEK’S REVIEW:

THE BEGUILED – Opened July 13.

DIRECTED BY: Sophia Coppola (Lost in Translation)

CAST: Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, (Hidden Figures, Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind, Spiderman series), Elle Fanning (20th Century Women, The Neon Demon) Angourie Rice (AUSSIE ALERT! Jasper Jones).

Based on the novel A Painted Devil by Thomas Cullinan

Classified M

Running time 94min

During the American Civil War, an injured Union solder finds refuge in an all-female boarding school.

The school is run by Miss Farnsworth played by Nicole Kidman. Most of the staff and students have left and the slaves have run away, leaving those remaining to fend for themselves as they hear bombing and warfare from the nearby battlefields and fearful of the presence of the enemy in their own midst.

However, as their unwelcome visitor’s health improves and his charming personality begins emerge, these women of all ages start to warm to his presence. Some see him as a brother and others in a sexual light.

This brings out rivalries between the girls and a game of one-up-manship over apple pie as they award their guest the highest honour, a grand dinner.

As the time comes closer for the soldier to leave, he declares his love for one of the girls. This culminates with a misunderstanding and leaves the soldier with a horrifically broken leg.

Ever practical, Miss Farnsworth decides the only way to save him is to amputate the leg leaving him furious and dangerous. Once again, the women must decide to work together to free themselves from this threat.

Blackly comical in parts. Sofia Coppola won best director for this film at the recent Cannes Film Festival. An original film was made in 1971 directed by Don Siegel and starring Clint Eastwood.

The Beguiled also stars young Perth actress Angourie Rice as Jane.

RATING: 3 out of 5

REVIEWER: Suzanne Worner

TRAILER

COMING SOON:

DUNKIRK– from July 20 – Directed by Christopher Nolan (Insterstellar, Inception, The Dark Knight), the next blockbuster class movie to hit our cinemas after TRANSFORMERS, about the British army’s withdrawal under fire from the advancing Nazi juggernaut in 1940.

A GHOST STORY – from July 27 – Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. A beautiful study of love, loss, and the essential human longing for meaning and connection.

SPECIAL / COMING EVENTS:

REVELATION FILM FESTIVAL20, 2017 – BIG OPENING NIGHT – Through to July 19th – Revelation Perth International Film Festival, a ‘go-to’ event for independent filmmakers, distributors and discerning audiences, has launched its largest program of the festival’s 20 years, boasting over 200 films screening in venues across Perth and Fremantle.

REVELATION FESTIVAL PROGRAM

VOLVO SCANDINAVIAN FILM FESTIVAL 2017 – Opens in Sydney July 11 and tours the nation, arriving in Perth Jul 20, til Aug 2. MORE AS IT APPROACHES!

ANDRE RIEU IN MAASTRICHT 2017 CONCERT – July 29 and 30 – One of the world’s most popular music artists, André Rieu’s annual Maastricht concert is an eagerly anticipated yearly cinema event, apparently setting new box office records in several countries in 2016.

–TRAILER.